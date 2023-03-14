On a cloudy, muddy Friday afternoon, agricultural topics were discussed around the kitchen table at Twin Oaks farm, just east of Northfield.

Local farmers, farm business management instructors and insurance agents from southeast Minnesota gathered around Mike and Kay Peterson’s Twin Oaks Farm kitchen table Friday afternoon. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)


Talk around Mike and Kay Peterson’s Twin Oaks Farm table in Northfield included priorities for the next Farm Bill.
Sen. Tina Smith laughs with local ag leaders during a kitchen table talk about Farm Bill related topics.
An informal group of ag leaders from Rice and Goodhue Counties are seated around Mike Peterson’s kitchen table.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) is the chair of the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.
Sen. Tina Smith stands with agricultural discussion host Mike Peterson in his Northfield farm kitchen Friday afternoon.

