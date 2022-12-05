Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for Early Care and Education Wrap Around Grants

(Photo courtesy of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation)

 Tasha_Herrgott

On Dec. 1, Governor Tim Walz visited CLUES in St. Paul to announce that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. Of those organizations, Owatonna-based group Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) was among the recipients.


