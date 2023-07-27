Books are the ticket to endless adventures, and not much is more important in early education as making sure all children have access to them.

SMIF Early Literacy Grant, Leo Augusta

Daysha Zilm, assistant director of the Leo Augusta Children’s Academy in Blooming Prairie, selects from thousands of free books thanks to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation early literacy grant program. Leo Augusta was one of 53 organizations selected this year to receive the books. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Wee Pals Child Care

School aged kids in the Wee Pals Child Care program visit their smaller friends Thursday morning to read new books from the SMIF early literacy grant. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
  

