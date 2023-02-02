Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC), recently approved nine grants totaling $146,000 to support inclusive and equitable initiatives in the region.
The Inclusive and Equitable Communities grant opportunity supports communities as they build inclusive, welcoming environments and/or create economic opportunities for diverse populations.
Among those grants was $10,000 to the Owatonna Public Schools Adult Learning Center for the Small Business Leadership Academy. The academy is designed to provide immigrants and adult learners identifying as Black, Indigenous and/or people of color (BIPOC) the opportunity to gain knowledge and understanding to navigate processes leading to a successful small business launch in an inter-agency supported environment.
The other 2023 Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant award recipients are:
• $20,000 to Blue Earth Area Schools to provide opportunities, like transportation and interpretation services, to families throughout the district in order to overcome barriers to participation, engagement and the sense of belonging in the schools.
• $11,000 to Martin County Economic Development Authority (EDA) to translate the EDA website services, establish a fund for interpreter services for business facilitation and consulting visits and to partner with Project 1590 to launch a multi-cultural outreach event aimed at informing non-English speakers about local services and community organizations.
• $20,000 to Minnesota Council of Churches Refugee Services in Mankato to support the Tapestry Entrepreneur Series focused on developing small business leadership skills, enhance professional networks and engage in cross-cultural learning.
• $20,000 to Olmsted County to reimagine community engagement through the creation of a community-led council focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
• $20,000 to River Bend Nature Center/Somali Community Resettlement Services in Faribault for the Outdoors Diversity Initiative to create intentional opportunities to expose BIPOC youth to the outdoors through culturally specific recreational activities. This will culminate in paid job training and career path exploration for BIPOC populations in the field of conservation.
• $20,000 to The Village Agricultural Cooperative in Rochester for training BIPOC farmers on greenhouse use, community organizing of Boy Scouts of America youth and Mechanical History Roundtable retired elders for building projects, and tasking Summer of Service kids with a meaningful community contribution to our farmers. Additionally, the grant will support purchasing supplies for infrastructure building, storage shed and water access.
• $5,000 to Triton Public Schools for a community event that will be focused on the importance of equity for students.
• $20,000 to Workforce Development, Inc in Rochester to bring the Inclusive Workforce Employer Designation to southeast Minnesota employers and help them access resources throughout their designation journey.
“We are pleased that the Inclusive and Equitable Community Grant continues to support organizations working on inclusivity and economic equity in southern Minnesota communities,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF. “Our partnership with RNDC further strengthens our commitment to supporting welcoming initiatives in the region.”
For more information on SMIF’s grant programs, contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.