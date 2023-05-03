An exciting new opportunity for businesses to expand their digital reach has just popped up in Waseca.

Small Town Media and Production

Small Town Media and Production, which opened in January, is located right next to the Public Safety Building on State Street. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)


Nick Wobig

Nick Wobig, co-founder of Small Town Media and Production, opened his new storefront in January 2023. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Small Town Media and Production Team.jpeg
Podcast Studio

Part of the expansion for Small Town Media and Production in Waseca was the addition of a podcast studio, which can be rented out for an hourly rate. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

