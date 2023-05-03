An exciting new opportunity for businesses to expand their digital reach has just popped up in Waseca.
Small Town Media and Production began in 2020 as a photography company in Rochester.
“We specialized in aerial photos, as well as video,” co-founder Nick Wobig said. “We also created 3D tours for businesses and homes.”
Wobig said that the drive for the business came from his love for digital media, which has been a passion for him since he was in school.
“I’ve always been interested in digital media.
I’ve always had an interest in media,” Wobig said. “I worked at a radio station in high school, and I fell in love with the impact and the reach it had.”
A few years after the business began, Nick and his wife Kristina moved to Waseca. It was there that the idea for their new expansion would begin to develop.
“We worked a lot with real estate companies, specifically focusing on their website and digital reach. After a while, we just decided to expand that service to everyone else,” Wobig said.
With that decision, and a deal struck between them and Quality Print, Small Town Media and Production was born. Wobig said that, along with him and his wife, the other owners are Riley Keane and Stephny King.
According to Wobig, the company has two main branches for the services they provide.
“Corey [Stencil] and I work on the ink and studio side of things,” Wobig said. “Nikkie [Gilmore] is our graphic designer and works to keep us in line.”
Wobig said that the ink side of Small Town is focused on printing merchandise or other materials for your business, while the studio side offers an array of services, from a place to record podcasts to a full video shoot setup. The building that Small Town is located in is owned by Quality Print, which is still in operation. Wobig said that they mainly handle the commercial side of printing, creating banners and other items for local businesses.
The new shop opened officially in January of 2023. Wobig said that, after just a few months of being in operation, the business has already gotten a warm welcome.
“Waseca has really received us with open arms. We’ll have people swinging by just because they saw our sign in the window, and we’ve been able to get ourselves setup with the schools and work with them,” Wobig said. “As well as, of course, working with both local businesses and businesses around the state.”
Along with the warm reception, Wobig also mentioned that the partnership Small Town crafted with Quality Print has been incredibly beneficial.
“It’s been really great working this closely with Corey and Nikkie, and with Quality Print,” Wobig said. “With their reputation in the town being so great, it’s been nothing but positive. We’ve been working to meet the needs of their clients and build up on that.”