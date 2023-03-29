It has been a back and forth conversation for well over a year, but a decision has finally been made on the fate of the future home of the Steele County Sheriff's Office.
During Tuesday's meeting of the Steele County Board of Commissioners, the board agreed in a 4-1 vote to enter into an agreement with Wold Architects and Engineers to begin the process of moving the Sheriff's Office out to the Steele County Detention Center. The nearly $300,000 agreement will include design development, contract documents, bidding administration and construction administration.
Commissioner John Glynn was the lone opposing vote.
The conversation surrounding the location of the Sheriff's Office — which is currently located at the Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street near downtown Owatonna, sharing a space with the Owatonna Police Department and the Rice Steele 911 Dispatch Center — has been multifaceted and spanning several years. While the Department is rapidly running out of space in its current location, the county has also been busy taking a serious look at the properties it owns, wanting to ensure they are making the most out of the space they already have.
Starting back in fall 2020, Steele County agreed to embark on a space study to help determine how every facilities owned by the county should be used. A large part of this study included the Steele County Detention Center, which over the years the commissioners have said is a place that is essentially hemorrhaging money. The goal of the study was to use historical trends, data and programming to determine the best use of the detention center for effective jail operations, as well as effective use of all other county-owned properties.
While the space study explored several options, one that was being considered from the beginning was relocating like-minded, public safety services to the building. Specifically, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
Now, after numerous discussions and many an opinion shared, the ball is rolling with a potential move-in date of July 2024. The project will include renovation of current underutilized space at the detention center, as well as an addition to the east side of the building, which will incorporate much of the space specifically for the Sheriff's Office.
The overview of the project will include 8,900-square-feet of new construction, as well as 4,500-square-feet of light renovation work. The estimated total project cost is currently marked at $5.3 million. Funding is earmarked from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal dollars to help local governments come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will cover the entirety of the project and still have money for the Community Corrections building addition to the Steele County Attorney's Office.
Commissioner and Board Chair Greg Krueger said overall this "just makes sense" and will be creating a more cohesive method of operations between two teams that already work closely together.
"The efficiencies this creates are immense and it cuts down on our geographic footprint," Krueger said. "Down the road this could also save up to two [full time employees] because of the cost we will be saving on maintenance."
Between the relocation of the sheriff's office to the detention center, the relocation of community corrections to the attorney's office and the relocation of emergency management and building and grounds maintenance to property on Alexander Street across from the detention center, the number of facilities owned or occupied by the county will go from eight to five.
"And we will be able to do these projects without any levy increase," Krueger said. "Our goal is to set up the county for the next 25 years without causing stress on the taxpayers. This does that."
During the meeting, Glynn said he feels he cannot support the project because of the risk of maintenance on the building — as well as other county-owned buildings — being a burden on taxpayers while valuations of properties continue to climb.
"I realize we're going to use ARPA funds … I think that it's still going to cost money to maintain buildings we have and we talked about earlier using ARPA funds," Glynn said. "I think eventually it will be a burden on the taxpayers."
According to Finance Director Cathy Piepho, the long-term cost savings with moving the sheriff's office to the detention center and out of the LEC is apparent. If no changes were made, the overall costs of remaining at the LEC would total $411,500 in 2024. With the addition at the detention center, costs that include personnel and operations will total $159,000 for the county in 2026.