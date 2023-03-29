It has been a back and forth conversation for well over a year, but a decision has finally been made on the fate of the future home of the Steele County Sheriff's Office.

Public safety v. public health

By moving the sheriff's office to the detention center, Steele County will be making the most of underutilized space while also saving money for taxpayers in the long term. (File photo/southernminn.com)


New sheriff's office

The Steele County Sheriff's Office will be relocating to the Steele County Detention Center by the end of 2024. The project will include renovation of the existing facility and an addition on the east side of the building. (Image courtesy of Wold Architects)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments