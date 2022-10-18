How to make the most out of the space at the Steele County Detention Center is a conversation that just won’t go away.
Starting back in fall 2020, Steele County agreed to embark on a space study to help determine how every area of the facility — as well as all facilities owned by the county — should be used. The goal of the study was to use historical trends, data and programming to determine the best use of the detention center for effective jail operations.
While the space study explored several options, one that was being considered from the beginning was relocating like-minded, public safety services to the building. Specifically, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
During last week’s Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously agreed to authorize Administrator Scott Golberg to sign a proposal with Wold Architects to prepare a schematic design for an addition to the detention center that will house the Sheriff’s Office.
“You’re doing a preliminary schematic of what it would look like if you built Sheriff’s Department addition to the Detention Center,” Golberg said. “It’s a commitment to again look at the long range vision to consolidate the Sheriff’s Office operations out there at the Detention Center for various reasons.”
Golberg reiterated that some of the efficiencies created by this move would be the consolidation of Sheriff’s Office operations, a better and safer access to the freeway or main highways for patrol cars, use of underutilized space and less deferred maintenance.
The SCSO is currently housed at the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center on Pearl Street, which also houses the Owatonna Police Department and the Rice-Steele 911 Center. Conversations about the need for all three entities to have more space has been ongoing for a number of years, with Rice County most recently considering using the current Rice County Sheriff’s Office as space for a new dispatch center with the development of the new Rice County Public Safety Center underway.
In fall 2021, following the completion of the space study, the commissioners approved a plan to construct a roughly $1 million wall in the center pod to allow the facility to remain operating as a two-pod jail, but with four classifications instead of three. The classifications will include maximum, medium and minimum security male inmates and one general classification for female inmates. At that time, the detention center had already been operating as a two-pod jail for several months, due to severe staff shortages.
After additional work sessions, it was realized there is approximately 2,500 square feet at the detention center that could be retrofitted to accommodate part of the Sheriff’s Office. According to the county’s master plan, which recommends moving SCSO to the jail site, the agency needs about 12,000 square feet to operate.
The commissioners agreed creating a schematic design would help them better understand the scope of the project, which would include the available 2,500-square-foot space and a 9,000-square-foot addition.
“One of the things we would better understand in this design phase would be if the layout would work,” said Jake Rysavy, the facilities and fleet director for the county. “We would figure out which ideas would be the most efficient to optimize the space. I think it will also answer if we can get the needs into 11,000 square feet or is 12,000 exactly what we need.”
Rysavy said an estimated project cost for the retrofit and addition option is roughly $5.8 million, compared to the estimated $6.7 million price tag of building a new 12,000-square-foot facility. Rysavy said he believes the SCSO is currently operating with about 6,500 square feet of space at the current LEC.
According to Rysavy, the suggested timeline would bring a design to the commissioners for approval in December followed by further design development, bidding in May or June 2023 and construction beginning in July 2023 and completed the following March.