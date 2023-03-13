A longtime leader in advocating for veterans and servicemembers who have been exposed to toxic substances, United States Sen. Amy Klobuchar is now pounding the pavement to help spread the word that help is finally here.
Monday morning, one of the senator's first stops included the Steele County Highway Department, where she met with area veteran services leaders, as well as veterans themselves, to discuss the PACT Act (the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act), a historic piece of legislation that was passed by Congress in August 2022 aimed at improving health care access and funding for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.
"It's a major shift in coverage," Klobuchar said, noting that it will help deliver comprehensive relief to all generations of toxic-exposed veterans. "What the PACT Act does is expand health care eligibility to 3.5 million exposed veterans and adds 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions."
Klobuchar said the act also expands help for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, a powerful herbicide used by U.S. military forces during the Vietnam War to eliminate the forest cover and crops of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The U.S. program, codenamed Operation Ranch Hand, sprayed more than 20 million gallons of various herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos from 1961 to 1971.
Agent Orange, which contained the deadly chemical dioxin, was the most commonly used herbicide. It was later proven to cause serious health issues — including cancer, birth defects, rashes and severe psychological and neurological problems – among the Vietnamese people as well as among returning U.S. servicemen and their families.
"[The PACT Act] expands presumptions related to Agent Orange, which will be really important," Klobuchar said. "Hypertension is included now."
Renee Gilormini, the director of veterans services for Steele County, said the inclusion of hypertension in conditions related to exposure to toxic substances has already been beneficial locally, noting specifically two widows of veterans he has recently been able to help since the passing of the PACT Act.
"We have had two DIC (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation) claims from widows, where their husbands have died with hypertension being a leading cause," Gilormini said, adding their claims were initially denied. "I was able to go back and pull the death records and prove hypertension was the number one contributing factor in their death, and now those two widows have managed to get VA benefits."
Gilormini said this kind of support is crucial for veterans and their families, especially when someone is already dealing with the death of a loved one.
"Now they have access to the pension, as well as the property tax exemption," he said. "So often these people who are on a fixed income end up having to pick between medications, eating and paying taxes. So this is a huge win."
Prior to the PACT Act, Klobuchar said claims of health-related issues caused by past service exposure to toxic substances were being denied at a rate of nearly 70%. Since the passing of the act, she said approximately 227,000 new claims have been submitted.
Christopher Hinton, director of veteran services for Waseca County and First Vice President of the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, said the most important part of the PACT Act being passed is now informing veterans there are benefits out there they both qualify for and our entitled to.
"We have had so many cases of people who served in the Air Force in Guam or Laos or Thailand who for the longest time had no idea there were benefits out there to help them," Hinton said. "They maybe had a cough for 10 years and new they had been exposed, but didn't know they could potentially be covered. Now they can."
After discussing the different details and intricacies of the PACT Act, Klobuchar fielded a few questions regarding other community concerns, specifically the workforce shortage, housing crisis and child care dilemma. While all three of those items are at the top of mind, Klobuchar said, there is still a lot to be done on both state and federal levels.
Federally, Klobuchar said there needs to be work done to pass immigration reform to help legally bring workers to fill the many empty jobs in Minnesota and throughout the country. Stateside, Klobuchar said she hopes to see some of Minnesota's budget surplus go directly toward addressing the housing and child care issues.