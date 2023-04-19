OMS students Ava Cox, Ramala Dahir, Thor Dotson, Sophia Fair, Mariah Fox, Reeve Franko, Owen Halverson, Kilee Hovey, Raegann Mitchell, Justice Moots, Cooper Mottl, Jaelyn Otte, Patricia Procopio, Kelsey Skala, Aedan Tackmann, Greta Veldman and Amaya Fernandez (not pictured) have been named semifinalists for the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
More than a dozen Owatonna Middle School students have been named as semifinalists for the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award.
Each year, the middle school recognizes students who have demonstrated leadership skills with the school’s highest pinnacle award. Candidates and finalists for this accolade are nominated by their peers at school, based upon demonstrated leadership. The award is granted to passionate students and leaders who have shown personal responsibility, as well as a desire to support their fellow students.
Ava Cox, Ramala Dahir, Thor Dotson, Sophia Fair, Mariah Fox, Reeve Franko, Owen Halverson, Kilee Hovey, Raegann Mitchell, Justice Moots, Cooper Mottl, Jaelyn Otte, Patricia Procopio, Kelsey Skala, Aedan Tackmann, Greta Veldman and Amaya Fernandez are the 17 students who have been named as semifinalists.
“We’re incredibly proud of these kids,” OMS Principal Julie Sullivan said. “The students absolutely demonstrate what it means to be a good leader throughout the year and they are all deserving.”
In the coming weeks, the pool will be whittled down to eight before a ceremony will take place at the middle school to award three winners.
Each winner then received $200 to donate to a local charity of their choice and the other finalists are given $50 to donate thanks to a private donor.
Kyle DeKam was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010 and succumbed to the disease in 2012. He was an active member of the community and taught grades five and six and served as principal of both Wilson Elementary and the middle school, then called the junior high.
Before he died, he challenged his family to find a way to give back, and they decided establishing an award in his name would be the best option, recognizing students who embodied the principles by which he lived.
Jodie Dekam Valentine, Kyle’s widow, said she and their sons knew creating and giving away this award would meet Kyle’s challenge.
“I think Kyle would be incredibly proud of how his legacy is being carried on,” she said. “Eventually the award took on a life of its own. We wanted it to be student-led and directed and that is exactly what it is.”
The ceremony will take place in the gymnasium of the middle school on Friday, June 2. Former winners of the award return for the annual ceremony, which also welcomes retired teachers and members of the community who are involved at the middle school.