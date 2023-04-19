KDLA Semifinalists

OMS students Ava Cox, Ramala Dahir, Thor Dotson, Sophia Fair, Mariah Fox, Reeve Franko, Owen Halverson, Kilee Hovey, Raegann Mitchell, Justice Moots, Cooper Mottl, Jaelyn Otte, Patricia Procopio, Kelsey Skala, Aedan Tackmann, Greta Veldman and Amaya Fernandez (not pictured) have been named semifinalists for the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

More than a dozen Owatonna Middle School students have been named as semifinalists for the Kyle DeKam Leadership Award.


