A second Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he was allegedly involved in a group attack that took place in August at Walmart.
Jose Manuel Arevalo Jr., 18, was charged by summons in Steele County District Court with third-degree assault, a felony. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor count for third-degree rioting and one misdemeanor charge for fifth-degree assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 25.
Arevalo is the second individual to be charged in relation to this incident, the first being Emmit Clifton Culver III, 18, also of Owatonna, who was charged the day following the event with two felony counts of assault, one gross misdemeanor account for rioting and an additional misdemeanor assault count.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to Walmart for a report of an assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a group of people in the parking lot surrounding a male who was bleeding heavily from the left side of his face and Mayo Ambulance was dispatched, according to the report.
The male, identified as the first victim, reportedly appeared dazed, had bruising on his face, a large puncture wound on his upper lip and a large laceration coming from the mouth area circling to the back of his head. He told police he heard someone running up from behind him and he then fell to the floor, stating he was kicked in his head and elbow several times, according to the complaint. The first victim said he allegedly “went unconscious for a little bit” and didn’t remember who punched him, but believed they “recognized him from high school and they didn’t like him.”
Officers spoke with another male, identified as the second victim, who reportedly had a large cut on his right knee cap, red marks on the right side of his neck and red marks on his right knuckles. He told police four males were following him and the first victim before they jumped the first victim, according to court records. The second victim said he tried to stop them when they allegedly started throwing punches at him, too. The second victim said at one point all four males were attacking the first victim, according to the complaint.
A witness reportedly told police five people were involved in the incident, including a man she identified as Culver. The witness said she allegedly saw Culver kick the first victim in the head before all five males “drove away very fast.”
Officers spoke with another witness who reportedly said Culver, Arevalo and another individual first got into a “scuffle” with him inside the store, chasing him out into the parking lot. The witness said when he returned he found the first victim “beat up” in the parking lot, according to the report.
Arevalo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5, and Culver’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.
No other charges have been filed in relation to this incident at this time.