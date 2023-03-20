Gale and Nancy Crandall stand next to the 20 foot ice cream cone that marks the location of S’Cream on North Oak. They plan to officially open the ice cream shop for the season in April. (Submitted photo)
Local ice cream shops are preparing to open once again for the season as the community welcomes the official first day of spring. The Blast Soft Serve will open for the season beginning Thursday, March 23. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Temperatures are on the rise and hopefully here to stay. With spring in the air, many in Owatonna may have one of their favorite treats on their minds — ice cream. And just as sure as robins are the first sign of spring, Owatonna’s own seasonal ice cream shops opening back up is a sure sign of warm weather sticking around.
Though the folks at The S’Cream tend to busy themselves with cookies, cake pops and other goodies during the off season, owner Nancy Crandall said there is something especially exciting about opening the shop doors for the first time each spring.
“We’ve had a cold and what feels like extra long winter,” she said. “We spend the off time preparing for the spring and summer, and it’s exciting that it’s finally going to be that time of year again and we will be able to see our customers again.”
She said she hopes temperatures continue to rise and stick around as they prepare to officially open their window for the season the second week of April.
“We’ve already gotten several calls asking if we’re open yet or when we plan to open,” Crandall said. “It’s nice to know people are already getting excited for ice cream.”
As the snow begins to melt and outdoor activities start up again, people start craving ice cream. Even on colder days in the spring, Crandall said there’s still plenty of kids and adults who want to get their hands on a tasty afternoon treat.
At the S’Cream, their most popular treats include the “Peanut Butter Dream” and the “Superman ice cream,” which is a hand scooped delight including raspberry, vanilla and cherry flavors.
During the off season, Crandall and her family are still able to sell small tubs of community favorite flavors as well as the cookies and cake pops she and her daughter make.
“When we announce we have ice cream we have people ordering four or five containers,” she laughed. “They say they like to have it to tide them over until the summer.”
Owning and operating the ice cream shop for nine years, Crandall said interacting with loyal and new customers is what keeps her going.
“We have the giant cone out front and it’s so fun to see how excited kids get about it. It’s like a magnet for the little ones to run around and take pictures,” she said. “Last year we even had a group of people from Korea stop by to take a picture with the giant cone.”
The S’Cream and their iconic cone are on a list for popular and unique roadside attractions which has attracted many passersby over the years, but seeing people coming from as far away as Korea was a special treat.
The Blast Soft Serve is prepping to open their window for the season Thursday, and judging by the engagement on their Facebook announcement, people are excited.
Store manager Karen VonRuden said she sees the Blast as the unofficial hangout site for people during the summer and she’ll often hear people exclaim as they’re waiting in line about running into someone they hadn’t seen in a long time.
“We’re always excited to see friendly and familiar faces,” she said. “And it’s fun to see that happening with the community too.”
While the Blast and S’Cream are only open in spring and summer, Old Town Bagel Cafe serves Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream year round.