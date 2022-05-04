The people of Steele County have arguably always had a flair, love and appreciation for local history. After a two year hiatus, however, the Steele County Historical Society is bringing back one of its favorite ways to honor and recognize the area’s rich history.
The SCHS has opened nominations for their Historical Preservation Award throughout the month of May, which is also nationally recognized as Preservation Month.
SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said he and others at the historical society wanted to bring back the award to recognize the ongoing efforts to preserve local history.
“The point is to highlight and recognize work that’s been done to preserve historic structures in the county,” Hinrichsen said. “Businesses and people who are keeping their buildings alive and historically relevant and in good repair are able to be nominated.”
Jerry Ganfield, SCHS board member and tour guide, said the award has been given out nearly every year since first being awarded to the Patton Hoversten and Berg Law Firm in 2004.
“The idea to do the award came shortly after we started the Historic Holiday House Tour,” Ganfield said. “We’ve given out at least one award almost every year since.”
Preserving historic structures in our area is beneficial in many ways and many people relish and reminisce in their own histories and memories surrounding popular historic spaces in the area according to Ganfield. He said many people in the community and county like to appreciate what they’ve experienced in the past and it pains many to see old and iconic buildings raised and changed.
“The community works hard to preserve its history and we all should be proud of that,” Hinrichsen said.
While many historic buildings in the county have undergone renovations and updates to modernize aesthetics or systems, they don’t necessarily exclude them from being considered for the award. Hinrichsen said so long as some of the historic integrity of the building has been preserved or highlighted, that building is able to be nominated.
Hinrichsen mentioned past winner of the award, Costa’s Candies, and how they were chosen because while completely renovating their building, they discovered molding and an old metal style ceiling they reused to remain an element in the store.
“During updates and renovations, people can repurpose historic elements to highlight them and show them off, which still makes them eligible as a recipient,” Hinrichsen said.
With more than a dozen buildings in Steele County on the National Register of Historic Places, there are plenty of eligible nominations. Ganfield said there’s no age limit or restrictions on how old a building has to be in order to be nominated — the most important factor is if there have been recent renovations, some part of the history must be preserved.
For a property to be considered, it should accurately reflect the architecture of the time during which it was build, remain as close to its original detail as possible and be in “above average” condition. Businesses, homes, farmsteads and other rural properties are able to be considered so long as they are in Steele County.
Nominations will be open throughout the month of May. When all nominations have been gathered, the SCHS board members will gather to consider them. Ganfield said there’s a likelihood they would tour the building and ask questions of the owner to get a better idea of what had been done with the building and how historic aspects have been preserved or highlighted.
Past winners include Costa’s, Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna Shoe, KIK Graphics, Lerberg’s Store, Owatonna Public Utilities, the Zamboni Building, Otto Wanous’ home and many more.
Hinrichsen said he anticipates having a winner chosen and awarded with a custom plaque in early June. Community members are encouraged to nominate buildings and businesses by commenting on their Facebook or Instagram pages, as well as emailing or calling down to the History Center.