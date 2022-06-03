There is a unique power in storytelling.
Stories have been told and passed down through generations since the beginning of mankind, and these stories have been used to connect, inspire, and engage with the audience.
In honor of this tradition, the Steele County Historical Society is introducing a brand new Summer Storyteller event series. Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the goal of the program is to highlight the personal stories of community members and connect them more directly with their past.
“We wanted people from the community to have a chance to come and tell their stories,” Hinrichsen said. “Lots of people have lived colorful lives and they don’t always have a chance to share the stories and this event series will give a venue for that.”
Chad Lange will host the first in the event series this month. Lange is a former executive of the Owatonna Canning Company and an Owatonna Native. He and his wife Karen have lived a colorful life and have both been equally influential in the growth and forward progress of the community over the past several decades.
Lange currently acts as the chair of the nominating committee for the Owatonna Foundation and has served as a trustee on the board since 1987, holding different titles.
“The evening will be more informal than most presentations,” Hinrichsen said. “Being structured more as a conversation than a lecture. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and become part of the discussion.”
The evening will be free and open to the public at the History Center at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.
The July installment of the Summer Storyteller series will be held in the Village of Yesteryear and will feature Rendezvous reenacts from the Extravaganza festival the weekend of July 9.
“This one will be special, because it’s at the village, and we will have a campfire set up,” Hinrichsen said. “They will be fully dressed up and telling campfire stories about their time and what they did the way people back then would have told stories.”
The final August installment of the series will feature Dan Deml, who will be talking about the history of the Steele County Free Fair.
Hinrichsen said the series is beginning as just a summer series to test the waters for the success of the event. He hopes community members will come forward and recommend additional speakers with fun and exciting stories to tell.
Historic Preservation Award
Hinrichsen also provided an update on the Historic Preservation Award. Nominations have been closed, and seven different businesses and homes will now be interviewed and inspected to ensure they comply with the criteria for the award.
Henrichsen said he was pleasantly surprised with the number of nominations that were received, and he anticipates a winner will be announced by the end of the month.