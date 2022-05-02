Jerry’s Supper Club was once one of the most beloved establishments in Owatonna before closing its doors permanently in 2009. The Steele County Historical Society brought the atmosphere of Jerry’s back to the community for their a new fundraising event.
SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said the fundraiser and silent auction was a “wild success,” and they ended up having to utilize an additional room and even a waitlist to accommodate those who wanted to attend.
“The event went so very well, and we received numerous compliments throughout the night. We had a packed house, filling the Wenger Room and Lange Theater to capacity,” Hinrichsen said. “Walking through and talking with our guests, I heard so many wonderful stories about Jerry's, but also so many compliments for our organization and what we do for the community.”
He said the original goal for the fundraiser was to fill the Wenger room with 100 people. Shortly after tickets were available for sale, it became clear that many in the community were interested, which prompted the addition of the Lange Theater to allow for an additional 24 people. Hinrichsen said with a total of 124 people in attendance, they also had a wait list of about 20 to 25 people itching for the chance to attend the event as well.
For the evening, the Lange Theater was transformed into the “fireside room” in a nod to the room of the same name at Jerry’s. The display cases were filled with nostalgic items from Jerry’s, including decanters that once lined the edges of the supper club which were lent to the History Center for the evening.
“That was really fun to have,” Hinrichsen said. “There was a TV in the theater that played a video of a fireplace as well as the decanters. It was really cool and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”
While some last minute funds are still trickling in and final amounts have yet to be calculated, Hinrichsen said with ticket sales and silent auction items, he estimates more than $10,000 was raised throughout the event.
The idea for having the theme of the fundraising event being “An Evening at Jerry’s” stemmed from when the mural from the establishment became a focal point on display at the History Center.
“Fundraisers are an important part of nonprofits, and bringing the community in to celebrate our mission and what we’ve been doing to celebrate local history,” Hinrichsen said. “Hundreds of people came in to see the mural after we had it up, and that's when I realized how this resonated with the local community and it made sense to be a theme for the night.”
Several former servers and employees of Jerry’s were in attendance at the fundraiser and partook in a round table type discussion for the program of the evening. Doug Wanous, the son of Irene Wanous who was one of the original employees, spoke and facilitated the discussion.
“It was a great way to share memories and talk about what it was like to be an integral part of the supper club experience,” Hinrichsen said. “Not just at Jerry’s either. Supper clubs have been slowly dying out, and talking about the clubs and the community that surrounded them meant a lot to those who were there.”
Hinrichsen emphasized his thanks to the community, not only those who attended the event, but to the local businesses who sponsored the event, donated goods to the silent auction and showed their general support for the mission of SCHS and preserving and highlighting local history.
He said members of the historical society are in the early stages of planning next year’s fundraising event. There is discussion of making “An Evening at Jerry’s” and ongoing theme considering the success of this year’s fundraiser, however they are also toying with the idea of using the event to highlight other local icons.