Nancy Vaillancourt is excited to share her knowledge about researching old homes, businesses and more with spooky histories, and even share in paranormal stories with the public during her Haunted Steele County presentation at the History Center on Oct. 13. (File photo/southernminn.com)
October is the perfect time of year for people to get a little extra spooky. With many of the leaves changing color and Halloween to celebrate, this month is one where skeletons and ghosts adorn the yard and homes of many getting into the Halloween spirit.
The Steele County Historical Society is also getting involved in “Spook-tober” by offering a few events throughout the month that will give you the chills and include fun for all ages, according to Event Coordinator Mary Anne Higgins.
“We’ll be showing Night of the Living Dead on Friday and for that event we’ll have some prizes that we are doing drawings for and we’ll have food from Steve’s Meat Market and drinks for people who are over 21,” Higgins said. “Then we have Nancy telling stories about haunted places in the county and then we will have our trick or treating event on the 29th. It’s going to be fun for everyone.”
Nancy Vaillancourt is a local historian and librarian at the Blooming Prairie Public Library. More than a decade ago, she began collecting stories from people in the community about hauntings and paranormal activity they’ve experienced.
“I sometimes help out at the Owatonna Library, too,” she said. “It’s interesting that once people find out this is something you’re interested in, people seek you out to share their stories and try to find out who, if anyone, was murdered in their house.”
Although Vaillancourt has yet to encounter a haunting story in a home or business where there is evidence of murder, she has been able to find information dating far back of who owned a certain home and ideas of people who may have died there due to illness or other means other than murder.
“I’ve gotten a lot of stories from books and old newspapers,” Vaillancourt said. “But I really enjoy when I get to hear stories directly from the people who had those experiences.”
While Vaillancourt hasn’t had any paranormal experiences herself, she was able to tag along with some paranormal investigators and share the histories of the places they were exploring.
“It was interesting because these people were experiencing things and getting readings on their instruments but I felt nothing,” she said. “I’m not one to discredit anyone’s story. I believe that their experiences are real.”
Armed with more than 20 local stories from all over Steele County and a Powerpoint presentation, Vaillancourt is excited to share the haunted history of Steele County with the public on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the History Center. She said she hopes those who plan to attend will come ready to share their own stories and experiences as well.
"There's going to be some really fun and cool stories that I will have to share," she said. "There's a couple good ones from Blooming Prairie and in the countryside. I hope people will come with open minds and be ready to share some of their own stories."
The SCHS will be ending the month with the annual “A Haunting We Will Go” at the Village of Yesteryear on Saturday, Oct. 29. Several buildings throughout the village will be set up for crafts, games and more according to Higgins.
