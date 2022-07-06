The Village of Yesteryear will be alive with the sound of music, laughter and the thwacks of a tomahawk hitting a tree stump this weekend.
Families will be able to step back in time during the Steele County Historical Society's 35th annual Extravaganza. The event features a wide variety of crafts, demonstrations, performances, games, food and so much more. The Skally Line will return to provide entertainment with music and storytelling.
The immersive experience allows guests to step back in time and feel what it was like to live in Steele County more than 100 years ago, and to learn about the people who helped to shape our county into what it is today, according to Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen.
“The whole mood at Extravaganza is always very positive,” Hinrichsen said. “Everyone who comes out always seem to be excited to be able to come back."
Two of the most popular attractions from last year are set to return this year. The horse-drawn carriage rides and the tomahawk throwing in the rendezvous camp have always been a fan favorite, according to Jerry Ganfield, a long-time volunteer at the event.
Being involved for more than 20 years, Ganfield said he thinks there are many reasons why the Extravaganza keeps going and families return year after year.
"It's a free event, and you get to see so many demonstrations and food and music," Ganfield said. "There is something for everyone — children and adults."
The weekend's events also work in tandem with the Summer Storyteller series, which started last month.
“We wanted people from the community to have a chance to come and tell their stories,” Hinrichsen said. “Lots of people have lived colorful lives, and they don’t always have a chance to share the stories, and this event series will give a venue for that.”
The Rendezvousers will be telling stories around a campfire. Hinrichsen said they'll be telling old stories from back in the time, as well as stories about other similar events they've gone to and their general travels.
"It's fun, because it's an immersive experience," he said. "You get to walk through history and engage with the past."
The final August installment of the series will feature Dan Deml, who will be talking about the history of the Steele County Free Fair.
Hinrichsen said the series is beginning as just a summer series to test the waters for the success of the event. He hopes community members will come forward and recommend additional speakers with fun and exciting stories to tell.
The Extravaganza festivities will kick off Sunday, July 10 at noon at the Village of Yesteryear and continue until 4 p.m. The Summer Storytellers event will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Village of Yesteryear.