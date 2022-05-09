The weather is heating up and so too is the concert series at the Steele County Historical Society. The only blues you’ll be feeling this month will be courtesy of the Mark Cameron Band, who are set to perform at the history center.
SCHS Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said this second live performance, in tandem with the Steele County Makes Music exhibit, will be one to remember.
“We are really excited for Mark and the band to come out here and play,” Hinrichsen said. “They have been a mainstay of regional blues festivals for years, and we are proud to have them perform here. The night is going to be great fun and a perfect complement to our exhibit on display.”
The exhibit features dozens of artifacts that highlight the rich history of the musical community in Steele County. Hinrichsen said the exhibit had been in the works for several years before debuting in February of this year.
With more than 30 years of music experience under his belt, Mark Cameron and his band have been dominating the world of Blues music for the last two decades winning several awards and producing seven albums. The band is currently in the process of writing and recording their eighth album which should be released in the spring of next year.
“I played in a lot of rock bands early in my life, but you can only do that for so long before you start to look silly,” Cameron said. “In blues age is almost a good thing and getting into the genre, I realized this is something I could do for the rest of my life.”
He said one thing he enjoys most about the blues is that it is not a “literal” art form, and it is instead a universal language that doesn’t depend on age, income or background in order to fully enjoy. He said, lyrically and musically, much is left up to the interpretation of the listener.
“I love when people approach us after a show and they say what they think a song is about,” Cameron said. “Even if it's totally not what I thought when I wrote it. It’s much more important what it's about to them than me.”
Upon relocating to Owatonna from Bloomington, Cameron started to volunteer for SCHS because he and his wife were involved with antique cars and he was really interested in what the society had to offer.
“I volunteered with them before they built the new history center,” Cameron said. “When I saw the new building I thought that would be a great venue to perform in so we’re really excited to do that.”
Cameron and the band are no strangers to performing at Owatonna events. They have played at the Smoking in Steele event nearly every year since it began and plan to return again this year. He said they felt performing at the History Center was a natural extension of what they already do.
“Owatonna really has a rich history in music with the Wenger Corporation and Adam Young and many others,” Cameron said. “It’s important because big acts have to start somewhere and I think that in all music genres, the artists build on what has been done before.”