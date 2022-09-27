It’s homecoming week in Owatonna and with the streetscape project finished, the parade is returning to downtown and the community is buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

2022 Homecoming King and Queen

Seniors Sevy Enter (left) and Lauren Waypa (right) were crowned the 2022 Owatonna Homecoming King and Queen during Monday night's coronation. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Homecoming decorating contest

Several businesses in downtown have begun decorating their windows for the decorating contest. After the homecoming parade Friday, pictures of the windows will be taken, or can be submitted and the community is invited to vote for their favorite on the Downtown Owatonna Facebook page. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

