It’s homecoming week in Owatonna and with the streetscape project finished, the parade is returning to downtown and the community is buzzing with excitement and anticipation.
The week kicked off Monday night with coronation of the homecoming king and queen. Emcees Kate Sande and Taya Selbrade introduced the top 12 royalty and then announced the top five nominees for king and queen. The senior candidates for homecoming king were Aidan Charles, Sevy Enter, Justin Gleason, David Smith Colling Vick. The senior candidates for homecoming queen were Ava Eitrheim, Paiton Glynn, Makenna Hovey, Kate Havelka and Lauren Waypa.
Cheers filled the Owatonna High School auditorium as Enter and Waypa were crowned as king and queen. Waypa is involved in soccer, track orchestra, National Honor Society, Key Club and SHOC. Following graduation she plans to pursue a career in elementary education. Enter is involved in the OHS Magnet and has an interest in photography. He plans to attend a university majoring in business and photography.
Tuesday night festivities included the girls soccer game and volleyball. On Wednesday, teams and organizations will be building their parade floats inside the Radel Pavilion at the Steele County Fairgrounds, followed by movie night in the auditorium on Thursday.
The homecoming parade will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The district and community are excited because the parade will return downtown with a slightly new route. Line up will begin on Grove Avenue and Broadway Street, and travel west to Cedar Avenue and then north on Cedar down to Rose Street.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said he is excited the streetscape project completion has allowed the parade to return downtown.
“One of the things that’s meaningful to me is working with our local community and business partners, we were able to bring the homecoming parade back downtown again,” he said. “To me that's meaningful because we’ll see the streets crowded and the support they have for our students is wonderful and I’m looking forward to that event.”
The homecoming football game against Northfield will be at 7 p.m. Friday, and the activities for students will conclude on Saturday with the dances for middle school and high school students.
Aubrey Meier, vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate in Owatonna, wanted to get downtown businesses involved in the homecoming activities to celebrate the community, downtown and — most of all — bring out the “Husky spirit.”
“I moved to Owatonna a couple of years ago, and last year was the first homecoming parade I got to see. I noticed some of the houses along the parade route had decorated their yards, and I thought that would be fun to bring downtown,” she said.
Meier talked with Lisa Cochran, MainStreet director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, about having a decorating contest for local businesses.
“She was so excited about it, so I handed out some fliers and we’re encouraging businesses to decorate their windows in all things Owatonna Huskies on Friday for the parade,” Meier said. “We will take pictures of the windows, or people can submit them and we will have the public vote for a fan favorite on our Facebook page.”
Meier also said they will be opening their office on the south end of Cedar to the public, and will have cupcakes and other goodies available.