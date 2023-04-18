Despite nationwide, state and local efforts to decrease young people getting addicted to nicotine products by raising the minimum age to purchase from 18 to 21, studies have shown that more and more teens are using e-cigarettes or vapes.
In Owatonna Public Schools, staff are confirming this to also be the case locally.
In 2019, the state implemented the Minnesota Tobacco 21 Law (T21). Lawmakers hoped this would improve the health of people and reduce the amount of people who begin smoking and vaping. According to statistics provided by the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine Study in 2015, 95% of adults who smoke started the habit before they were 21.
Owatonna School Social Worker Nancy Williams said she recalled the county approved several ordinances to cut down on children and teens being exposed to cigarettes and vaping, and being able to purchase them before the federal and state laws changed the legal age to purchase.
“We do tons of education to kids and we have the SHOC group which advocates against using alcohol, cigarettes and vapes, but we’re still seeing vapes being a huge problem in the high school and the middle school,” she said.
Students Helping Others Choose (SHOC) has been an active club in the high school for more than 30 years, and is dedicated to encouraging students to be drug and alcohol free and also educate students on the dangers of using those substances.
Starting young
Junior Ruby Garza said she wanted to join the group because she resonated with the group’s mission to help students choose a safe and drug free lifestyle. She also said she’s noticed a drastic increase in middle schoolers using vape products, which is concerning.
“I think that T21 is a good step in the right direction,” Garza said. “It for sure has cut off the supply of some buyers and vendors by increasing the age, but considering that kids as young as middle schoolers are able to get their hands on tobacco products, I doubt it has become an obstacle to them after the law was passed.”
According to the 2022 student survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health, 4% of fifth grade students reported using a vape or e-cigarette within the last 30 days of the survey being conducted. Additionally, 18% of eighth grade students, 28% of ninth grade and 36% of 11th grade students reported using a vape or e-cigarette. Collectively, 37% of those students across the grade levels reported using a conventional tobacco product.
Williams believes that students turning to vaping rather than conventional tobacco products is because they perceive the vapes as having less of a risk than traditional cigarettes.
“We do tons of education for fifth graders across the district focusing on the dangers of vapes,” Williams said. “There are vapes out there that advertise no nicotine, but that doesn’t mean they’re safe. Even without nicotine there’s tons of chemicals that aren’t FDA approved, and right now we don’t know the long term effects of those chemicals."
Nearly half of eighth grade students reported they felt there is little to no risk of using a vape or e-cigarette, while 89% felt there was a great risk to smoking one or more packs of cigarettes per day.
Williams and Garza said they have taken notice of students starting to use vape products younger and younger as time goes by.
“At the middle school for instance, vaping was not that huge of a problem five years ago when I was a sixth grader. Now, it has become one of the middle school’s biggest problems,” she said.
Williams added that students who are choosing not to use these products are still having their education and daily lives at school affected.
“I’ve had some students tell me that they don’t drink water or anything during the day because they won’t want to use the bathroom and risk being caught in there with students who may be vaping,” Williams said. “There’s not a lot of peer pressure happening to get them to try vaping, but they know they don’t want to be associated with it so they make choices in school to avoid that from happening and it’s not ok.”
Williams estimates around 100 students in the high school are vaping on a regular basis, and many have reported turning to vapes to self-medicate to alleviate stress, anxiety or depression.
The root cause
Stress is probably the main reason students are turning to vapes, according to Garza.
"So much is expected of students, it's hard to keep up academically, socially, and mentally. Due to the many expectations placed upon them, many look toward a form of escape- some just choose the wrong form of escape,” Garza said. “I also feel that many students may not be fully educated on the effects of vapes considering they are marketed to be healthier than cigarettes due to their lack of tobacco, but in reality they are full of many harmful chemicals, and have been linked to many diseases. There's also the social aspect that comes along with vaping. Peer pressure from one’s friends who vape may cause someone to want to do the same, one may even think that they look cooler or fit in more when they do decide to partake in such actions.”
The Minnesota Department of Health recently launched the "Hey Norm" campaign aimed to reduce young students to use or experiment with vaping.
“Research shows us that today’s youth are all about acceptance and prefer not to judge or confront others, but they do feel very protective of their friends and want to be advocates for them, especially in dangerous situations,” said Owatonna student Madelyn Fisher, member of the Minnesota Youth Advisory Council. “Norm helps us have those awkward conversations around vaping and taps into teens’ protective nature, helping us become ambassadors on this issue for our friends.”
The "Hey Norm" campaign focuses heavily on the the dangers associated with vaping and the harmful chemicals often found in these products and flavoring additives which many believe is the tobacco industry's way of marketing to teens. Many of the chemicals found have been linked to causing serious lung disease and cancer.
The supply
Despite the law, how exactly are teenagers getting their hands on vapes and e-cigarettes? A small percentage of students reported purchasing the item at a vape shop or other store that only sells e-cigarettes or purchasing the products online.
Williams said a lot of times older siblings who are over 21-years-old will buy them for their younger siblings or the students will take it from their parents.
“I think the best thing we can do going forward is to really focus on educating students in all grade levels of the dangers of these products,” Williams said. “We saw the shift away from cigarettes I think because kids realized how unhealthy they were, but because these products come in different flavors and look pretty that they don’t see the immediate risk.”