The Owatonna School District welcomed student nurses into the schools from Rasmussen University last week as part of their clinical rotations.
Assistant Professor Ann Schroeder said the clinicals are part of the public health course, and she thinks it is important to get students out of the hospital or clinic setting to get experience in the full scope of healthcare.
“It was actually pretty difficult to find a clinical site," Schroeder said. "To me, that doesn't make sense because why wouldn't you want students? So I connected with the schools and they welcomed us with open arms.”
Madie Kubista and Sidney Bendzick were assigned to work in the Owatonna Middle School this week for their rotation. Both girls said their passion for caring for others is what led them to pursue a career in nursing.
“I started as a CNA and saw how the nurses were able to interact with the patients and liked how they were able to connect on a deeper level, and that was one thing that really made me want to be a nurse,” Kubista said.
Bendzick said nursing is a career where "you know right away" during the schooling process if it is the right path for you.
“I’m the first in my family to go into the healthcare field,” she said. “It was a career that really stood out to me and really sparked my interest.”
Health Office Nurse at the middle school Stacy Kirsch said this is the first year the district has had student nurses do their clinicals in the schools. For the most part, the students are taking over all of the duties they would normally do, and she and Holly Radtke, another health office nurse, will step in where needed.
“It’s been so great having them here,” Kirsch said. “They get to see a different side of nursing, and we have more time to get our paperwork done.”
Kubista said generally when she thought of nursing and clinicals, she pictured a nursing home or hospital setting, so when she learned she would be doing a rotation in the school district, she was slightly apprehensive at first. Radke said this didn't surprise her.
“Sometimes people have misconceptions about what a school nurse is,” Radke said. “They think you’re just dealing with tummy aches and band-aids, but it’s much more complex than that.”
With 1,200 students in the middle school alone, there are several students with health conditions such as diabetes, cystic fibrosis and feeding tubes that most people don’t consider when they think about school nursing.
“I don’t think we were aware of the intricacies of the needs of the students,” Kubista said. “There’s carb counting for those with diabetes, and students that need different meds at different times for their conditions, so it’s been a really great experience so far.”
There are nine students total rotating throughout all the schools in the district for the next six weeks, and then another group of students will come in for a rotation.
The students also plan to do education activities with the students in the coming weeks on hand washing and how to prevent the spread of germs with the upcoming flu season.