The Owatonna School District welcomed student nurses into the schools from Rasmussen University last week as part of their clinical rotations.

Student Nurses

Rasmussen nursing students, Madie Kubista and Sidney Bendzick, hone their skills under the guidance of one of the Owatonna Middle School nurses, Holly Radtke. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Student Nurses

Nursing students from Rasmussen University in Mankato began their clinical rotations as part of their public health course last week. The students will experience nursing in each of the schools before another group begins their rotation in a couple of months. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments