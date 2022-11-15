Owatonna Public Schools is still battling the impact COVID-19 left on students across the district — but they are fighting that battle with confidence.
During the World's Best Workforce annual meeting Monday, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Krell informed the Owatonna School Board and administration that, despite the unforeseen pandemic hiccup, they schools are heading in the right direction, tackling important goals they evaluate each year.
"About a year and a half ago, we worked with families to identify the desired daily experience for our students, our families and our staff," Krell said, adding the OPS strategic goals of high quality teaching and learning, safe and caring community, equity and 21st century learners. "As we work on not only World's Best Workforce, but any of the work we're doing with our strategic plan, we center them around what is it that all our students, our staff and our families want when they are in and attending Owatonna Public Schools."
Before diving into the five goals for the OPS leading into next year, Krell took time to break down some of the demographics of the students in the district in an effort to allow people a broader view of who they specifically are trying to serve.
According to the data provided by Krell, the student body across the district breaks down by the following federal ethnicity statuses:
• 16% Hispanic/Latino
• 0.2% American Indian
• 1% Asian
• 9% Black/African American
• 70% White
• 3% Two or more races
• <0.1% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
In addition to the breakdown of ethnicities, Krell said there are 24 different languages spoken throughout the district, with Spanish and Somali being the two primary languages other than English spoken by students.
Krell said, throughout the student population, roughly 46.6% of students receive free and reduced lunches.
World’s Best Workforce was a bill passed in 2013 to make certain that each school district in Minnesota is progressing in student performance by focusing on five goals. These goals are to make sure all children are ready for school, all third grade students can read at grade level, all racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed, all students are ready for career and/or college upon graduation, and all students graduate from high school.
The five goals
For the goals moving forward, Krell and her team took the goals currently being worked on and adjusted them to fit the next set of goals. Ann Mikkelson, teaching and learning coordinator for K-8 and the Owatonna Online coordinator, presented the first goal, which is to see all students ready for school. To do this, OPS is setting the specific goal of seeing 63% of incoming kindergarten students in 2023 who meet the literacy benchmarks outlined by FASTBRIDGE earlyReading. Those benchmarks include concepts of print, letter names, letter sounds and onset sounds.
Mikkelson said in fall 2021, 51% of kindergarten students met those benchmarks, which encouraged OPS to strive to raise that amount by nine percentage points — a goal Mikkelson said they achieved on the nose.
Actions steps to achieve these goals include providing relevant and responsive literacy instruction, have a social emotional readiness focus and continue family and community outreach.
"We are excited to see more familing coming back to our early learning opportunities," Mikkelson said. "They are returning and having access to preschool opportunities and the work being done in early learning … We want to proactively support our families as students prepare for kindergarten."
The second goal is to see the percentage of third grade students who are proficient on the MCA III state reading assessment raise from 47% to 60% in 2023. This is a repeat of the same goal OPS set in 2021.
Action steps to achieve this goal include a responsive literacy approach supported by teaching and learning coaches, providing professional learning communities and utilizing multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS).
"[MTSS] gives us the opportunity to look through student data, triangulate data points and realize what intervention students might need if we recognize some skill gaps might exist or what extensions they might need," Mikkelson said. "That MTSS piece gives us the opportunity to really drill down and target those needs students might have so they don't become hiccups for them as readers."
The third goal, presented by Data and Assessment Coordinator Kenneth Griswold, is to decrease gaps in reading and math proficiency rates on MCA III assessments for all economic and racial/ethnic students by 1.5 percentage points by June 2023. Griswold said previously, this was a goal that has been in place for the last several years to target a three percentage point reduction.
"We had to make adjustments to that since no MCA testing scores were collected in 2020 because of the pandemic," Griswold said. He added that although OPS did not meet the goal, they successfully narrowed the gaps in reading for Black/African American, "Two or more races" group and free and reduced program group.
Griswold said they are looking to reduce gaps in each group by 1.5 percentage points within the next year, moving the goal back down to a one-year plan.
Action steps for this goal include having culturally responsive practices, success coaches, co-teaching and increasing recruitment and enrollment in specialized courses such as AVID, REACH, rising scholars, hybrid learning, advanced placements and more.
The fourth goal is a two-part goal, which includes maintaining 85% or higher of OPS graduating students who have earned credit in courses with college credit-earning potential or who have earned a Bilingual Seal by spring 2023 and to increase by 3% the amount of students grades 10-12 who earned credit in advanced career and technical education courses or participated in internships/mentorships in 2023.
"Last year we had 14 students earn Bilingual Seals, which is phenomenal," Krell said, describing the rigorous assessment these students go through to show they are proficient in listening, reading, speaking and writing in another language other than English. "When they earn that, they earn two to four college semester credits at a university."
Last year, the goal in this area was to raise both categories by three percentage points. While they only raised the college credit earning students by 0.5% to make an even 85%, Krell said data shows this is the goal OPS should want to be at, so they feel confident leaving it there. The other group of students, however, ended up raising by 11 percentage points.
Action steps to achieve this goal include college and career readiness planning, utilizing the career pathways and course development programs and integrating 21st century skills/enhancing technology and innovation.
The final goal laid out by Krell and her team is to see the overall high school graduation rate increase from 87% to 88% with no individual racial/ethnic group below 80% by 2023. Last year they had the same goal, but started at 84% for the overall graduation rate.
In 2021, 349 of 401 students graduated.
Action plans to ensure this goal will be achieved include increased academic support and credit recovery, increased student engagement and utilizing programs and pathways to graduation.
To conclude the presentation, Krell reminded everyone that parents and schools working together are vital to the success of students across the district.
"I always recommend that if parents and community members have questions that they reach out to their teachers and administration," Krell said. "We always want to partner with parents, because it really takes a village, and we want to make sure all of our students are successful."