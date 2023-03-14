The Owatonna School Board was briefed on the district’s final budget for the 2022-2023 school year during Monday’s work session.
The board approved the preliminary budget in June last year. Former Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman said she anticipated to have revenues of $66.8 million and $68.4 million in expenditures.
Since then, Lori Volz has taken over the position as finance and operations director for the district, and when finalizing the budget, some changes have been made — in a good way. The final budget summary lists revenues at $67.7 million and expenditures remaining at $68.4 million.
“We have some good news tonight which is always a relief,” she said. “There were a couple categories that did see some adjustments from the preliminary budget based on enrollment and some other factors.”
The special education fund was one category that saw one of the largest changes, increasing about $757,000. Volz said the formula is quite complex and it is difficult to get a good idea on the actual number until around this time of year which is why Heilman included a “conservative number” in the preliminary budget.
“This time of year is when we get a better handle on what our tuition costs are that they roll into this formula,” Volz explained. “We have good data now and we can show with confidence this increased number for special ed which really helped our bottom line. So that’s good news.”
Volz said one area she and her team are continuing to work on includes the achievement and integration aid budget, identified under state sources, where some additional expenses come into play with plans of being transferred to other areas.
“One thing I want to point out and recommend to you as a board as you go to approve this during the next meeting is to include the phrase that any future grant amendment whether it be state or federal also be approved,” Volz said. “As we realize the expenses that qualify under achievement and integration, that revenue will go back up.”
Volz said there was also plenty of good news on the expenditures side of the budget as well.
“The biggest thing that helped us out with our bottom line is employee benefits,” she said. “Our health insurance budget was able to be reduced. We originally budgeted for a full family with new hires or retirements and a lot of those folks either selected single insurance, waived it or in some cases the position wasn’t filled. Overall it's good news on how that affects the budget.”
She said overall in the general fund, the expenses ended with a decrease of just under $48,000.
Volz then turned the board's attention to the unassigned fund balance, which she said is the most important component of the general fund. The district wants to keep this balance between eight and 10% because it is the equivalent of one month of operating expense .
"This is really where your financial stability and financial wealth of the district is reflected," she said. "This shows you're projected to be at just over $8.5 million. During the audit last year, you were at $8.1 million and this is showing its a little bit better being just over 12%"
She also said she was going to set aside $500,000 of that balance to utilize for the Career Pathway Program as seed money to implement expanded programming in the new high school which will in turn bring the unassigned balance to 11%.
The board will vote to approve the finalized budget during next Monday's school board meeting.