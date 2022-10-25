Last month, the community celebrated the official unveiling of the mural along the walking trail near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West of Rose Street during Welcome Week.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad, along with the School Board, recognized the participation of five local Junior Girl Scouts and their dedication and involvement with the mural.
The scouts, Jaycie Smith, Addison Schuetz, Adelynn Miller, Olivia Winke and Shaela Karlen, were recognized during the meeting’s Mission Moment. All of the girls except Karlen were present to answer questions by the School Board.
The Troop was responsible for painting the colorful geometric shapes on the end caps of the mural, which celebrates cultural diversity throughout the city.
“We are very Owatonna-proud of the accomplishments that you’ve made and also the time that you gave and your considerable talent to this mural that celebrates immigration, integration and inclusion in our city,” Elstad said.
Several of the School Board members commended the girls on their efforts and asked how they got involved with the project in the first place.
Smith said the Troop was looking for a project to earn their Bronze Award, and wanted the project to be something that would bring more people to Owatonna.
“We connected with the City Council and it turned out they already had someone who was thinking of doing that, but they didn’t have the money yet,” Smith said. “So they applied for a grant and later on they did get that, but we went to Lowe’s and we picked out the colors and brushes. Lowe’s was originally going to donate that stuff, but the grant covered it.”
Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger asked the girls how long the mural took them to complete and what they enjoyed most about the experience.
Schuetz said it took their group about three or four days to get everything painted for their portion of the mural. She also said one of her favorite things about painting the mural was working together with her troop to give the community something everyone can enjoy. Most of them were in agreement that they enjoy art and would like to continue fostering their artistic abilities.
Other board news
Elstad also gave the School Board an update on the existing Owatonna High School, and the next steps following the receipt of the proposal from Former Owatonna High School (FOHS), LLC on Friday.
Elstad said the proposal is currently under review to ensure all supporting documents are present, and the next step will be to bring the Existing OHS Citizens Task Force back together to review the proposal and ensure it meets the criteria decided on by the Task Force in the fate of the building and campus.
In April, the Task Force gave a recommendation to the School Board to accept a proposed development agreement to seek options for redevelopment of the remaining parts of the building not to be retained by the district and to come back together to vet the proposal to ensure it fits with the wants and needs of the community and ensure a proper plan is in place to guarantee the building doesn’t sit vacant and untouched for an extended period of time.
“We’ve reached one milestone in receiving the proposal, and it was certainly delivered on time,” Elstad said. “And now we’re in the part of reviewing to make sure that the task force is brought back in to make an eventually recommendation to the school board.”
He anticipated in the next month or two, the Task Force should be able to review the proposal to make their final recommendation to the School Board early next year.