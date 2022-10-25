Last month, the community celebrated the official unveiling of the mural along the walking trail near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West of Rose Street during Welcome Week.

School Board Meeting

During Monday’s School Board meeting, Junior Girl Scouts Troop 47951 was recognized during the “Mission Moment” to recognize the five scouts for their involvement in the mural by The Blast. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


