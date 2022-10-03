Election season is officially in full gear, as 10 of the 11 candidates for Owatonna School Board met Monday to kickoff the beginning of the public forum series.
Every Monday in October, the Noon Rotary Club, Owatonna People’s Press and Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism are hosting a public candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club. The forums are open to the public and will ask candidates in upcoming local elections a series of previously determined questions, as well as field some questions from those in attendance.
The first forum features the largest, and perhaps most closely watched, local race: the Owatonna School Board. Newcomers Lloyd Brandt, Jan Guse Elizabeth Hedlund, Josh Indale, April St. Martin and Colin Whalen came to the table, alongside incumbents Jolayne Mohs, Mark Sebring and Lori Weisenburger to field questions from moderator Randy Doyal. Newcomer Mike Herman was also in attendance to answer the same questions via video call.
Incumbent Nikki Gieseke was unable to attend, due to a scheduling conflict.
The why
After each candidate was given an opportunity to introduce themselves and discuss their backgrounds, Doyal asked them to explain what prompted them to run for School Board and, if elected, what their top priorities would be during their term.
Guse said she wants parents to know that she will be an advocate for their children and that she wants to focus on making sure students feel “safe and confident” in the schools following the pandemic. She also talked about prioritizing mutual respect in the classroom, higher student achievement and “building trust in the community to resolve issues with clarity.”
Prioritizing classroom curriculum and communication was Hedlund’s answer, who added she is running, because she has a goal to “nurture and protects kids of all ages.” She specifically said she would like to see classroom curriculum get “back down to the fundamentals,” and not include ideologies related to Critical Race Theory (CRT), sex education, or political and religious beliefs.
Indahl said he is running for School Board because he felt “parents weren’t being listened to” and that they should be able to “raise their kids in a traditional manner” in terms of “religious beliefs and convictions.” He also said he wants to keep CRT and “gender ideology that is creeping into schools everywhere” out of Owatonna Public Schools.
Mohs, who has served on the School Board for nine years, said she believes she needs to “finish the commitments” she has given this community through her service on the board. Those commitments center around determining the future of the current high school while also ensuring the new high school gets completed on time and on budget. She said she would also have a laser focus on maintaining the balanced budget the district has had for several years.
Sebring, the current chair who has served for 10 years on the School Board, said he also wants to see a smooth transition into the new high school for the 2023-24 school year, and that the board needs to focus on the disposition of the current school. Additionally, he said he wants to prioritize taking everything that was learned during the pandemic, specifically in terms of distance learning, and see how the district can integrate the beneficial elements they learned into the classroom.
St. Martin said she decided to run for School Board after talking with parents that “are feeling they are just not being heard” by the current board. She said her priorities will be getting “back to the basics” to raise Owatonna student proficiency levels in math, reading and science, which she claims are under the state average.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, students in Owatonna High School have been above the state average in math and reading proficiency in 2021 and 2022, with math being at 49% in 2021 (statewide 44%) and 48% in 2022 (statewide 45%), and reading being at 65% in 2021 (statewide 53%) and 53% in 2022 (statewide 51%). The local science proficiency, however, has been below the statewide average for those two years, with an average of 41% in 2021 (statewide 43%) and 35% in 2022 (statewide 41%).
Weisenburger, who has served on the School Board for eight years, says she feels strongly that the community is at a “critical juncture” and that stability in leadership is crucial. She said her priorities if elected to another term would be supporting the teachers and administration in the school district so the students can continue moving forward post-pandemic.
Whalen said he feels it is time for him to “get involved in civic engagement” in his community, and that his skill set of being a good listener, problem solver and the ability to “think logically” would provide for effective leadership. He also prioritizes academic achievement and would like to see students “excel in the basics” without unnecessary distractions.
Herman said having a granddaughter currently in the public schools is what inspired him to run for School Board, and that he wants to ensure the district is providing a safe environment where students have the “desire to learn and can feel safe.”
Brandt said he is prioritizing “better transparency and clear communication” from the School Board, as well as ensuring they are responsible with taxpayer money.
Specific topics
Other topics discussed during the forum included preparing students for career opportunities with local businesses, to which each of the candidates spoke of the Career Pathways program and said they believe the district is already doing a good job. Indahl added he feels “a lot of students are on the wrong path” and that there should be a bigger push into the trades, while Weisenburger pointed out there is also important work being done in the middle school setting that exposes students to more electives and potential career interests. Brandt said he specifically hopes to see equipment in the new high school that mirror what is being used in local manufacturing companies.
When asked about how, as a board member, the candidates would respond to parent concerns about what is being taught in the classroom, each candidate said communication is important and should be open. Both Mohs and Sebring added that it is important for parents to engage with their children’s teachers from the beginning of their public school career, and to directly ask their own children every day about what they are learning. St. Martin said parents are the “ultimate authority of what their children should be exposed to,” while Weisenburger said that despite some candidates talking about there being concerns in the community, she has received few comments directly about any specific concerns, despite keeping the channels of communication open.
The final question of the forum, which was fielded from the full audience, asked the candidates how the School Board should attract teachers and administrators from diverse backgrounds to reflect the growing diversity in Owatonna. Brandt, Guse, Hedlund and Indahl all said they want to see the most qualified candidate hired, regardless of their race or background. St. Martin said she hopes to see retention of teachers being prioritized. Sebring said during a past event, a Black student directly told him he wants to see “more teachers who look like me,” and for that reason alone the School Board should continue to do the work through the Grow Your Own program, which helps recruit community members to teach in K-12 schools.
The full forum, including additional questions answered by the candidates, can be viewed for free at OwatonnaLive.com.