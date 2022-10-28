In one of the most closely watched local elections, around 100 people gathered Wednesday evening in the commons area of the Owatonna Middle School for the Owatonna School Board forum, hosted by Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Owatonna Business Women.
Newcomers Lloyd Brandt, Jan Guse, Elizabeth Hedlund, Josh Indahl, April St. Martin, Colin Whalen and Mike Herman joined incumbents Jolayne Mohs, Mark Sebring and Lori Weisenburger to answer several questions about what they hope to see from the board and the district. Questions were asked by Roger Warehime, Financial Chair of Foremost.
Incumbent Nikki Gieseke was unable to attend due to illness.
Why they chose to run
Warehime first asked the candidates to answer on why they chose to run for a position on the School Board, and what they feel uniquely qualifies them for the position.
Brandt said, despite his lack of experience in a position such as this, he cares immensely about what students are being taught, with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren currently attending Owatonna Public Schools. He addressed rumors accusing him of being a "disgruntled" former employee of the district, saying he was not "disgruntled" but rather "disgusted" with the how the funds were being handled within the schools.
Herman said his experience on multiple local and state boards will bring a new perspective to the district. Having a granddaughter in the district, Herman said he believes students need to get "back to the basics" of education and creating a "safe and enticing" learning environment for all students.
St. Martin said for the last 17 months, she has been attending School Board meetings and wanting to get more involved after having several parents and community members express concern over what is being taught in Owatonna schools. She said she has been actively learning how the board operates and has participated in the Existing Owatonna High School Citizens Task Force that has been intimately involved in the fate of the current high school campus. She said she believes "parents are the answer" and, as a parent to multiple children in the district, she believes her input will take the district in a good direction.
Whalen said following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a "significant drop" in proficiency rates for math, science and reading. He said he wants to focus on supporting efforts to get students back on track and open communication including realizing "success starts at home." He said he wants to focus on staffing and curriculum and making sure it is "age appropriate and free from ideologies."
Guse said she wants to see all students succeed and for the parents to know she will be an advocate for their children. She said she wants the focus on making sure students feel "safe and confident" in the schools. She also spoke about proficiency rates and that she wants to "ensure mutual respect" in the classroom and build trust in the community.
For Indahl, he said deciding to run for the School Board was not a decision that came lightly. He also spoke about the culture in the district, how he believes it has changed over the last several years and how he wants to "challenge that culture" and "take it back to how it used to be," though he didn't specifically address what he meant by "how it used to be" during the length of the forum. He also spoke about declines in test scores.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, proficiency rates in all three areas have dropped throughout the state since 2019, and Owatonna Public Schools remains above the state average in both reading and math.
Hedlund said she believes there needs to be a "change in culture" in the schools due to the amount of questions and concerns she has noticed with other parents of students in the district. She said being able to answer those questions and having healthy, productive and strong kids will be the result of those questions being answered.
Weisenburger, who has served on the School Board for eight years and is the current vice chair, said being on the board has secured her foundation in her ability to confidently serve the community and the schools. She also studied education in college, but instead went to law school and currently works for Federated Insurance. She said she often uses her skills from work and transfers them into her duties on the board.
As a 10-year School Board member and current chair, Sebring said his decade of experience is important to bring to the table, especially at this time with the impending transition to the new high school. He said he has been responsible for important decisions regarding the budget, negotiating contracts and passing two school bonds. He said he is proud of the district and believes "strongly in the core of people that represent the leadership of the district," adding those are the people the community should want guiding their children into the future.
Mohs has also been a board member for nine years and said her time has been challenging, rewarding and fun. She and her husband also own a local business, Mohs Construction, which she said gives her insight on how to run budgets and be responsible with tax dollars. She said being part of the referendum that approved the new high school, she wants to be able to see the project through to the end and keep everything "on time and on budget."
Biggest challenges and possible solutions
Whalen said he believes staffing and budgets will be two prominent issues, though he did not expand on how he plans to tackle them. Hedlund said the answer of biggest issues will depend on who you ask, but as a parent, her concerns are curriculum, specifically "hot topics" being discussed locally. Specifically, she mentioned Critical Race Theory — which was taught as an elective to upperclassmen at the Owatonna High School through Minnesota State University Mankato during the 2020-2021 school year comprehensive sex education, gender fluidity, gender identity and "furries" as the concerns of parents wanting to know what is being taught in schools, and she would like to see boundaries set so that lesson plans "remain neutral."
In September, GOP gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen repeated claimed schools in Minnesota are allowing students to identify as "furries" — a term often used to describe a community of people who roleplay or identify as anthropomorphized animal characters — and use litter boxes instead of bathrooms, but several school districts across the state have confirmed this to be untrue. In a statement from Education Minnesota, the claims are a "bizarre internet hoax" that "appears to be an attempt to discredit school policies intended to make schools safe and welcoming for students." The Minnesota Department of Education reiterated there are no schools in the state providing litter boxes in bathrooms.
All of the newcomers claimed there to be a lack of trust and transparency between the board, mentioning there have been attempts to reach out to the board several times over the last year and never receiving a response. Weisenburger said she believes the biggest challenge is fear and distrust. She said the School Board is listening to concerns, is available and transparent, and she challenged previous comments saying she has not heard from any of the challengers personally in her role as a School Board member, despite her contact information being published publicly online. Sebring agreed, added that casting doubt does not equal leadership and that looking forward is imperative for the success of the students and community.
St. Martin said she had been told by current board members that when she asked questions, she was told "it was none of her business" in response to previous answers by the incumbents. She said policy and finance will be the biggest issues to tackle.
Indahl specifically mentioned the meeting agendas and held up the most recent agenda, stating it is only half a page and lacks detail. However, accessing the agenda on the district website includes several links under the items that expand and provide additional details on budgets, policies and more, days before a School Board meeting. The full agendas and packets are also archived online and still accessible by the public.
Additional questions
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented nationwide learning setbacks, the candidates were asked how they will address academic achievements and increasing racial disparities.
Several newcomers, including Herman, Whalen, Guse, Indahl and Hedlund, expressed the importance of keeping students in the classroom, making sure families are involved and getting back to basics and learning core skills. Brandt suggested banning all cell phone use because social media is why he believes test scores are going down.
Mohs said the licensed teachers and experts are the ones who need to be asked this specific question, and it is the board's job to partner with the teachers who can partner with families to recover from the slip in scores. Sebring and Weisenburger echoed those statements, adding that disrupting current leadership could have detrimental effects down the road. Sebring said the job of the board is to coordinate with the administrative team to put together the plan as educated professionals to guide the board and district in a direction of improvement.