A new school and additional bus routes have led to big change coming to Owatonna Public Schools: new beginning and end times to school days.
With the location of the Owatonna High School moving to the south end of town next year, the Owatonna Bus Company estimated more than 700 potential new riders would be eligible for bussing services, sparking a need to add five new bus routes to accommodate the change in location.
During a February work session for the Owatonna School Board, Superintendent Jeff Elstad spoke about adjusting start and end times of the school day for next school year to accommodate bus transportation following the opening of the new high school.
During Monday’s meeting, the Owatonna School Board unanimously approved adjusting the start and end times for all schools across the district after consulting with school principals and the bus company.
New times
Every school across the district will see a change in both the beginning and end of their respective school days, seeing anywhere from a 10 to 20 minute change at the start and finish of school hours.
At the elementary schools, which currently begin at 7:55 a.m. and release students at 2:25 p.m., the change will push the school day 15 minutes later, beginning at 8:10 a.m. and ending at 2:40 p.m.
Middle school and high school days currently operate under the same schedule, with the day beginning at 8:10 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. — the new times for elementary students. Beginning in the fall, the first bell at the middle school will ring at 7:50 a.m., with students being dismissed at 2:20 p.m. High school students will begin their school day at 8:20 a.m. and be released at 2:50 p.m.
Owatonna Bus Company Lead Router Mike Burke said he is responsible for coordinating routes and riders for all students who ride the big buses, making up about 90% of all students who ride a bus to and from school. With the movement of the high school, he said a lot of things will be changing as far as routes and eligibility go.
“Even though the school site moved a little over a mile away, it created a big shift with the number of potential riders,” Burke said. “Because the high school is currently near the center of town, we used that site as a transfer site for students to get to where they needed to go. Now it just wouldn’t make sense to use the new high school, so we were forced to look at everything and make some changes.”
Eligibility to ride where the district helps cover the cost is dependent on the students’ home address. For elementary students, their home address must be outside a one mile radius from their respective schools and a two mile radius for middle and high school students. Family of students living inside the radius can set up a private contract with the bus company if they don't want their students to walk or do not have another means of getting to school.
The middle school will become the new transfer site, with all students arriving at the school at 7:30 a.m. Elementary and high school students will then transfer to a different bus and make their way to their respective schools. Burke said the changes in times will have little to no effect on country riders, with the biggest impact being felt by those who reside within city limits.
“We have about 232-square-miles within the entire district,” Burke said. “It wouldn’t make sense to have several buses going to six different schools which is why we’ve always had a transfer site. Going forward we will have two. The middle school in the mornings and the high school in the afternoon.”
Elstad explained to the School Board that through discussion with the bus company, options were limited to essentially two potential options: adjust school hours or purchase more buses. Because one new bus costs upwards of $100,000, adding new buses is not financially responsible or affordable.
Parent concerns
With times adjusting, and many parents needing to be at their places of work by 8 a.m. what does this change mean for them and their children?
Elstad said before and after school care has always been available to students and their families, and he could foresee an increase in families electing to sign their children up for School Age Care (SAC).
As final details are being decided in the coming months Elstad said some slight adjustments to SAC could be made, but building leaders will have the best idea of what the needs are as far as staffing is concerned and how it will work.
“Many folks in our community have an 8 a.m. work start time which is why there was concern lifted up for our K-5 learners. Those students do and will continue to have the opportunity for before and after school care,” he said. “We have to look at how we can efficiently and effectively transport students to school. The bus company does all of the routing and they’ve spent hours working on this to figure out the best way to do that. This was their recommendation.”
School Board Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger said following the briefing during the work session on Feb. 13, the board members vetted the issue and the impact it would have on families across the community, ultimately agreeing approving the changes is the best course of action.
Board Chair Mark Sebring agreed, saying adjusting the start and end times of the school day means avoiding the expense of purchasing additional buses, making it was the most cost effective and least disruptive decision to make.
“I’m sad we have to make this change, but happy that the changes are reasonably modest,” Sebring said. “The largest concern was elementary kids and their parents, and Mr. Elstad made it clear there will be supervision for those students both before and after school so parents will still be able to make it to work on time and know their children are adequately supervised during this additional gap in time.”
While new routes and riders have not been officially set in stone, Burke said it is now time for him to get to work finalizing all planning for next school year. He urges families not to contact the bus company at this time with questions, as final routes and riders will not be determined until the end of the current school year. When times, routes and other details are finalized, he said an official communication will be sent out.
Elstad said even though there is a potential for 700 new riders on the routes, that doesn’t necessarily mean all of those potential riders will be needing bussing services. Later this year the district plans to launch a “Register to Ride” form on the school website so high school students who will be needing bussing will be able to register, giving the bus company a more accurate view of when and where routes will need to be adjusted.