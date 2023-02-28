A new school and additional bus routes have led to big change coming to Owatonna Public Schools: new beginning and end times to school days. 

OHS school release

Students exit the Owatonna High School after classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon. With a new high school opening this fall, another big change will be coming to the school district: new beginning and end times to school days across all buildings. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Download PDF School Hours
With the Owatonna High School moving to the south end of town, the Owatonna Bus Company estimated more that 700 new riders could potentially need bussing services and additional routes. To accomodate this, it was proposed to the school board to adjust current start and end times for all Owatonna schools. During Monday's school board meeting, the changes were unanimously approved. (Graphic by APG Southern Minnesota)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments