The Owatonna School Board unanimously approved two motions during Monday’s meeting regarding the existing Owatonna High School — though the actual fate of the facility is still far from being realized.
In October of last year, 25 community members were brought together to form the Existing OHS Citizen’s Task Force to explore options on the fate of the current high school. During an April 11 work session, the Task Force made an official recommendation.
The first recommendation was that the district own, operate and maintain the C plaza, gymnasium, locker room space and VoAg building, as well as parking space, to consolidate the district offices and maintenance spaces currently being housed at the Bridge Street and Rose Street locations.
The second recommendation would be to enter into a development agreement with Paul Warshauer of Grande Venues/FOHS (Former Owatonna High School) LLC to seek out viable options to redevelop the areas of the building which will not be used by the district following the move to the new high school in the fall of next year.
Both recommendations were formally approved by the board at the Monday meeting.
According to Warshauer, FOHS LLC is an affiliate company to Grande Venues and his intent is to bring together local businesses and community members to “wholly own and operate” the company. This reason and more is why he requested an additional 180 days to seek out local partnerships and qualified investors to participate in FOHS LLC.
“It is exciting to take on this project and now begin to put the pieces together,” Warshauer said. “I’m very pleased with the board members and the Task Force. They did their homework and understood the nature of my proposal, and I look forward to working with them.”
The Task Force also asked to continue to be provided updates as the process moves forward with Warshauer, and to be brought back together near the end of the 180-day time period Warshauer requested to vet viable options for the building and campus prior to the School Board making any final decisions.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad, who worked closely alongside the Task Force throughout the process, said the members believed entering into a non-binding agreement with Warshauer was the best option because, more or less, it was their only one.
“We initially had two proposals, but Mr. Warshauer was the only one that came through with a follow up that had some idea for how to secure financing,” Elstad said. “As the Task Force was reviewing this, they wanted to make sure they didn’t miss this opportunity and they were excited to have received a revised proposal.”
Potential plans
While no specific details for the use of the existing high school were mentioned in the initial agreement for redevelopment, Warshauer said he has several ideas to bring forth and explore.
“I think the development will include elements of housing,” Warshauer said. “Apartments and perhaps townhomes for retired teachers and public employees — like police officers, firemen and teachers.”
Warshauer also envisions a culinary school for “practical cooking” for restaurants and banquet hall settings, which is why he requested the district leave any equipment behind from the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) department. He said he would also like to convert parts of the building into a YMCA or community center after learning through the Engage Owatonna website how this type of space was important to the community. However, this would require use of space of the building which is meant to be kept by the district.
“We feel that the gymnastics program would be better served in a new facility on the new high school campus,” Warshauer said, though he did not expand on who the "we" refers to. “Leaving the old gym and its facilities to potentially be used by the YMCA and other community groups.”
Elstad said he had yet to hear any official communication from Warshauer about the use of the gymnasium for this purpose, but pointed out the intent of the Task Force recommending the district retain the gym is explicitly for the current gymnastics program through the school.
“We need to find a better home for the gymnastics program to accommodate fans and provide a much better space overall,” Elstad said. “A gymnastics facility is an expensive venture, and there is no money built in the budget for a brand new building.”
Elstad went on to say the Task Force intends to be involved every step of the way throughout the princess, and if they choose to alter their recommendation to the board prior to final approval, that is a possibility.
Chairman of the School Board Mark Sebring, however, sayd the gymnasium is non-negotiable, as well as the other areas of agreement regarding which portions of the site would remain for district use.
“The gym is a non-starter and will stay with the school system,” Sebring said. “There’s no negotiation.”
Public concern
While the Task Force and the School Board reported being excited about the possibilities Warshauer could bring forward throughout the next six months, some community members expressed reservations about entering into an agreement with him.
Elizabeth Anselmo spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. She said she sent Elstad, Sebring, and District Director of Facilities and Infrastructure Bob Olson an email regarding her concerns of the Task Force’s recommendation.
“Like many others in the community, I have been anxiously waiting for updates regarding the plans for the existing building,” Anselmo said. “I have great concerns about moving forward with Mr. Warshauer. I have personal history and I’ve served on a board of directors with him in 2013. I would urge the board at this time to reconsider moving forward with any potential agreement.”
Warshauer has been a part of several similar projects redeveloping and repurposing historic buildings throughout the Midwest. In southern Minnesota, he was involved in the redevelopment of the former high school/middle school in New Ulm as well as the former Kasson school. According to New Ulm Community Development Director Dave Schnobrich, however, the site of that former school was eventually bought by a developer who was able to secure the financing, transforming part of the facility into tax-credit housing. Schnobrich said Washauer was a part of the onset of the projects, with his theater group taking ownership of just a portion of the facility, but that but others who "did the work" finished it.
Kasson City Hall said nothing has been done with the former school yet, but a group that Washauer appears to be connected with called Kasson Historic Properties LLC, is looking into preserving it and potential creating senior living apartments.
Sebring said he believes in the collective wisdom of the Task Force and thinks allowing the six month window of time to allow Warshauer to come back with a more detailed plan for the existing high school is reasonable. He also said it does not guarantee the board or the Task Force will ultimately decide to partner with him as the current agreement that was voted on is non-binding.
Elstad said should the agreement with Warshauer fall through for any reason — whether on the district's or Warshauer’s side — the Task Force is ready to reconvene to explore additional options or partnerships to discuss where to go with the existing building and campus.