Taxpayers in the Owatonna School District may see a slight increase in their property taxes in 2023 — at least on the school side of things.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, the annual Truth in Taxation hearing presented by Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations for the district, board members unanimously approved the 2023 property tax levy.
The final levy certification of $18.99 million represents a 5.94% increase from last year’s levy amount of $17.93 million. The impact on individual property values is dependent on the changes to the tax base across the district and the changes to individual properties. The increase is close to the increase throughout the county.
“The basic funding formula has not kept up with inflation,” Heilman said. “Right now we have about a $1,605 per-pupil gap in our basic funding formula. So the basic funding formula and everything else has not kept up with inflation to the extent that we are now down that $1,605 so it creates a giant gap for us school districts and really the only other way for us to garner revenue is to really rely on our local taxpayers.”
The main increase in the general fund levy equals to 12.54% — or $1.023 million. Some of the restricted accounts under the Net Tax Capacity Other category such as operating capital, achievement and integration, safe schools and career technical have not seen much change compared to last year’s levy. The largest increase is under the Referendum Market Value Voter Approved area increasing about $444,000 and the Referendum Market Value Other is increasing about $498,000.
Heilman said there is an inflationary increase, but largely the increases in those areas is related to property value increases.
“Once property values increase, what happens is our state equalization aid really goes down and that tax burden then shifts to our local taxpayers,” she said. “That is what we are seeing with our property tax valuation increasing significantly.”
Property value has stayed relatively consistent over the last handful of years, but there is a significant spike for 2023. On average, Heilman said, property values increase on average of 17.7% in Steele County which impacts the general fund for the district.
Heilman said she had worked with the financial team to see what would happen to school taxes if the property values had stayed the same. She found that on a property valued at $250,000, if the values had not changed there would have been a decrease of about 9% for school taxes.
“That’s where the property values really have impacted our local taxpayers here in the district,” she said.
The average household in Owatonna pays approximately $1,079 a year in school district taxes, compared to the state average of $1,134 and the Big 9 average of $906.
The district’s 2023 general fund revenue totaling $66,874,384 breaks down to:
78.8% from state sources
13.5% from property taxes
6.6% from federal sources
12.4% from property taxes
2.3% from other local sources
The district’s 2023 general fund expenditure totaling $68,454,818 breaks down to:
68.7% to instructional
13.1% to instructional/pupil support
10.9% to operate and maintain buildings
7.4% to administrative and district support