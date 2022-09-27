The Owatonna School Board approved the preliminary tax levy at a 6.1% increase for the 2023-2024 school year at Monday’s meeting in a 6-1 vote.
Board Member Deborah Bandel was the lone opposing vote.
Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman said this is just the first round of preparations for approval before the final levy is discussed and approved following the truth in taxation meeting scheduled for December.
“I don’t see it changing much right now,” Heilman said. “Our total levy is going up by 6.1%, in comparison to a decrease last year of about 1.5%.”
She said the largest factor in the increase is due to an inflation factor on the levy. Each year, the levy increases by the inflation factor. This year, that factor is a 2.3% increase, according to Heilman.
Another reason for the change, she said, is due to an increase of about 130 to the student population within the district compared to last year's preliminary certification.
“We’ve had about 73 open enrollments come in, and 54 students come back in from homeschooling, which was not in our original enrollment forecast,” Heilman said. “So as we project forward and we put that into this levy certification, the per pupil amounts change because we have more students added. That’s where the majority of this increase comes from.”
When the floor was opened for questions, Bandel questioned information contained in the certification summary saying it was “too abbreviated” and did not know the context of the information and it “went over [her] head.”
Both Heilman and Board Member Lori Weisenburger explained the purpose of the Board voting on the preliminary tax levy certification is to certify the maximum amount for the levy authority. Each category of the levy will be broken down and explained during the truth in taxation meeting in December, and will then go on to final approval by the Board.
“The voters have approved the operating levy and essentially what we are doing tonight is we’re just certifying that we’re going to levy the maximum that our voters have approved,” Weisenburger said. “There’s nothing more than that and nothing less than that. We’re going to do what the voters have approved.”
The School Board can vote on a lower tax levy increase, but cannot approve anything higher than 6.1%.
This year, the state average for school district property tax levies is increasing by 0.8%. As a further comparison, the city is estimating a rate increase of roughly 9%, and the county is estimating a rate increase of 5.7%.
According to information provided by Heilman, the district’s tax levy has decreased or increased less than 1% in eight of the last 17 cycles. Inflation during this same period has increased by 3.2%.
Heilman said the average household in Owatonna pays approximately $1,079 a year in school district taxes, compared to the state average of $1,134 and the Big 9 average of $906.
“Each household and property is unique and the total market value for all properties in the district shows an average increase of 4.6% per year since 2017,” Heilman said. “Because each property is different, not all homeowners in the district will see the same changes to their individual taxes compared to the total district levy change.”
The final levy will be approved during the regular School Board meeting scheduled for Dec. 12.