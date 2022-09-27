The Owatonna School Board approved the preliminary tax levy at a 6.1% increase for the 2023-2024 school year at Monday’s meeting in a 6-1 vote.

Owatonna Public School District

In a 6-1 vote, the Owatonna School Board has approved a preliminary tax levy increase of 6.1% for the 2023-24 school year. Board Member Deborah Bandel was the lone opposing vote, stating during the meeting that the information went "over [her] head." (File photo/southernminn.com)
Amanda Heilman Mug

Heilman

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments