THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
627 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
LE SUEUR RICE STEELE
WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON,
LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, MENOMONIE,
MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON,
RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE,
ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
17-year-old Idalia Anderson won Owatonna Community Education’s writing contest for her essay on the Steele County Free Fair. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
HOME TO THE FAIR By Idalia Anderson The sound of laughter, screams, and the rush of a crowd fills my ears as I get closer and closer; the smell of greasy food fills the air and sinks deep into my stomach, urging me to move faster, to push my way through the crowds and get closer to the heart of the excitement. I stop at the sight and look amazed at the business of it all, feeling a grin spread across my face. I can’t wait any longer, I start to run, weaving my way through the crowds and watch as the Fair seems to come alive: rides moving in intricate patterns, pushing and pulling riders all around the place, making them scream louder and louder the faster it goes, the bumper cars hitting each other as the drivers laugh and tease their friends, the sounds of bells and sirens play as people attempt the carnival games and cheer at their wins, gripping a stuffed animal as they walk away to the next game. I make my way to the ticket booth, pulling out the ticket for the all week pass and handing it to the booth attendee, thinking about which ride I want to do first. The attendee slips the golden wristband onto my hand and I rush off, rushing to the first line. The line moves fast as they load up the rid, I slip in as the last person to enter, taking my seat in a cart shaped like an 80’s booth, with three others of the same in different colors connected to each side of one of the multiple legs. I pull up the safety bar and buckle myself in, waiting for the conductor to check the belts. The ride starts and as it picks up the pace it starts to whip around, pulling me tightly against the side of the outside wall of the seat. I laugh at the fource of the pull and the screams radiating from small children. I close my eyes and take in the fair; the scream, the laughter, the movements of the rides, and the feeling of being a child all over again. The sun starts to set and after a few more rides my stomach starts to growl, telling me that it is time to grab some food from the stands laid out in a section of the fair. I push through the crowd and find one of my favorite food places; a must for me to get at least once. The Wild Rice Burgers stand is one of the busiest stands of the year; taking a couple minutes to get to the front and order. As I get my order, I walk down the path and stop at the Fresh Fry stand, and order a large fry with extra salt. As I look at the dying sun over the fair; of the sounds and sights, I realize that I have never been happier than when I am here. And that I never want to leave.