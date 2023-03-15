2023 SCFF grandstand concerts

For the 2023 Steele County Free Fair, fair officials are transforming the grandstand concerts into top notch events and experiences. New to the stage this year will include country music duo LOCASH (Aug. 16), with special guest Drake Milligan. Returning after being rained out in 2021 is country music icon Craig Morgan (Aug. 18), with special guest Ashley Barron. Beloved Hairball will also return to the SCFF for the band's usual Thursday night slot. 

After a last minute cancelation in 2021 of one of the biggest names set to grace the Steele County Free Fair grandstand, fair officials were bound and determined to make sure the 2022 headliner show went off without a hitch. 


LOCASH.jpg

Country music feel-good duo LOCASH will headline the Steele County Free Fair grandstand Wednesday night — Aug. 16 — of the 2023 fair. (Photo courtesy of SCFF)
Craig Morgan PR1.jpg

After being rained out in 2021, country music icon Craig Morgan will return to the Steele County Free Fair grandstand this year on Friday night of the fair week — Aug. 18. (Photo courtesy of SCFF)
2021 Fair 1

Hairball returns Thursday night — Aug. 17 — at the Steele County Free Fair grandstand. (File photo/southernminn.com)
DRAKE MILLIGAN ALBUM COVER_FINAL-.jpg

Special guest Drake Milligan, who placed third in America's Got Talent, will perform prior to LOCASH on Wednesday night — Aug. 16 — at the Steele County Free Fair. (Photo courtesy of SCFF)
Ashley Barron pic4.jpeg

Ashley Barron will perform as a special guest at the Steele County Free Fair prior to Craig Morgan on Friday night — Aug. 18 — of the 2023 fair. Barron opened last year at the SCFF for Maddie & Tae. (Photo courtesy of SCFF)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments