Blue skies Thursday welcomed the beginning of GEM Days, as members of the community flocked to downtown Owatonna.

Food trucks, street vendors and downtown shopping are set up along the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue and in Central Park for GEM Days. They will remain in place until 3 p.m. Saturday. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Kirk Oswald spins a fresh batch of cotton candy at Owatonna’s GEM Days. His business, Ozzie’s Cotton Candy, will be set up in Central Park throughout the weekend event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Kids race down the inflatable obstacle course on the first day of GEM Days. Friday will be “Kids Day” and feature a kid’s parade, crazy hair contest and a balloon artist. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Business take to the street Thursday as GEM Days begins, promoting special deals for the annual event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Many businesses, including the People’s Press, will be doing special sales and providing giveaways during GEM Days. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Though the streetscape project is still continuing on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna, the GEM Days committee was happy to see the sidewalks completed prior to the three day community event. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

