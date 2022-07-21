Food trucks, street vendors and downtown shopping are set up along the 100-300 blocks of Cedar Avenue and in Central Park for GEM Days. They will remain in place until 3 p.m. Saturday. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Kids race down the inflatable obstacle course on the first day of GEM Days. Friday will be “Kids Day” and feature a kid’s parade, crazy hair contest and a balloon artist. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Though the streetscape project is still continuing on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna, the GEM Days committee was happy to see the sidewalks completed prior to the three day community event. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
Blue skies Thursday welcomed the beginning of GEM Days, as members of the community flocked to downtown Owatonna.
Food trucks lined Central Park, and businesses took to the streets to promote weekend specials, celebrating Owatonna’s claim as the “jewel of the prairie.”
One of the Central Park vendors Friday was Kirk Oswald, selling freshly made cotton candy in his Ozzie’s Cotton Candy booth. Though Oswald did not originally set out to become a confectionery business owner, it was that very park that first inspired him years ago.
“I used to come down to the (Owatonna) Farmers Market with my little daughter, and the only sweet to buy at the time were these overpriced cookies,” Oswald said. “I just thought, ‘There has to be something better,’ and I started looking into ideas.”
The winning idea, however, came during a family trip to Disney World, where Oswald’s daughter was handed a giant helping of freshly made cotton candy right off Main Street.
“Her eyes just lit up,” Oswald said. “Over two cents worth of cotton candy.”
Ozzie’s Cotton Candy is set up near the bandshell in Central Park and will be there throughout the weekend. A performance by a magician, a car show and a musical set by the local band Street Talk all highlighted day one of the event.
GEM Days will continue through Saturday, with Friday being all for the kids, a performance by No Coast at 7 p.m. in Central Park, and Saturday featuring the Farmers Market. Food trucks, street vendors and downtown shopping will remain set up until 3 p.m. the final day.
