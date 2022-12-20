The weather outside is about to get frightful — and it is not delightful as people try to prepare for their upcoming holiday travels.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings in the area for several hazardous weather conditions for Thursday and Friday this week.
Melissa Dye, meteorologist for the National Weather Service is Chanhassen, said while snowfall and cold temperatures are typical for this time of year, the upcoming blizzard-like conditions and ice-cold temperatures were unexpected.
"We're going to be seeing these conditions in areas that don't normally see these conditions, like the metro, western and southern Minnesota," she said. "The more rural areas are more open, so it's not typical to see, but a big concern is going to be the wind chills coming in behind the storm."
Dye said wind chill temperatures as low as 45 below can be expected in various areas across the state with blowing and drifting snow which can impact visibility.
Travel is not advised, but Dye said if you must travel to leave as soon as possible and be sure to have an emergency kit in your car.
"If people must travel for whatever reason they should try to leave early before the storm comes and have a winter safety kit in the car," Dye said. "Make sure to bring some food and extra water, hats, gloves, a flashlight — things like that."
According to Ready.gov, any necessary rips should be planned carefully and travelers should keep up to date with weather forecasts and road conditions. They advise having the vehicle checked before travel to ensure there are no issues and to always keep the gas tank full to prevent fuel lines from freezing.
Additionally, they recommend keeping jumper cables, an ice scraper, reflective triangles, spare cell phone chargers, blankets and cat litter or sand in the kit to help in emergencies.
Snow is expected to begin falling early Wednesday morning and continue throughout the day and heavy snowfall is expected to begin around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, according to Dye.
"The snow is expected to be light and fluffy unlike what we saw last week which was wet and heavy," she said. "The light snow blows around really easily which reduces visibility and we'll see gusty winds up to 50 mph overnight Thursday and into Friday."
Capt. Josh Sorensen with the Owatonna Police Department said slowing down and leaving extra room between yourself and the car ahead of you is the easiest thing everyone can do to prevent going in the ditch or being involved in an accident.
"Black ice can form when it's this cold outside," he said. "The road may look fine, but they can still be very slippery, which is why it's important to slow down."
He also suggests keeping a small shovel as part of an emergency kit in the vehicle so if drivers do end up in the ditch, they can attempt to dig themselves out.
"Sometimes no matter what you do you won't be able to dig yourself out, which then you'll need to call a tow truck," he said. "When we get these big storms, there's only a couple tow companies in town and they get really busy, so it might be one or two hours before they can even get to you."
Making sure a friend or family member knows of travel plans is also a great tip for safe travel, Sorensen said. Let someone know when you're leaving, where you're going and when you plan to arrive and check in along the way to ensure safety and also someone can be prepared to help if you end up in the ditch so you're not waiting for hours for a town truck to arrive.