With summer right around the corner, the Steele County Fairgrounds will be entering its busiest time of the year. However, prior to preparation for the Steele County Free Fair, cutting horse event are setting its hooves down on the fairgrounds in Owatonna.
Cutting horse is an equestrian sport where a horse's athleticism and instincts are on full display. The horse and rider have to work together to separate a single cow from a herd and then keep it away during a two-minute and 30-second timespan. The intensity and fast-paced action of the sport will catch the eye of viewers and make for a unique experience.
Cutting horse was first introduced to Owatonna in June of last year with back-to-back weekend competitions. After loving the experience Owatonna brought, the Minnesota Cutting Horse Association (MCHA) decided to come back this year for a summer long series, sponsored by the Owatonna Motor Company.
The Owatonna Motor Company Summer Series will take place on three separate weekends, starting with this weekend, May 19-21. The other competitions will take place on June 16-18 and July 7-9. The series is a part of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) and the Big Sky Circuit, premiering the top cutters in the Midwest.
One of the top cutters is JP Bell, who also plays the main role in promoting and putting on the event. Bell is normally a competitor, but unfortunately is unable to compete this weekend due to injury. Although he can not compete, Bell’s spirits for the event are still high and he is thrilled to be back in Owatonna.
“It’s certainly one of our favorite places. It checks all the boxes and has everything we want. In terms of a facility, it is super safe, great stalls, great buildings and it’s a great town,” Bell stated. “It makes you want to move here because everyone is really nice. We don’t have this kind of welcoming anywhere we go.”
Being a fifth generation farmer, Bell has always been around cattle and livestock. After showing horses for a while, he discovered cutting and had an opportunity to watch it. He was very intrigued by it, so he started and now 30 years later, he still has that same passion.
“I fell in love with it and it became addicting,” Bell said. “The horses are amazing athletes. It is like a dance between this cow and this horse and I thought this is super cool and something I want to do.”
Throughout his long career, Bell has been able to have an abundance of success as a cutter and trainer. In 2003, Bell started his own business and training service by the name of 57 Ranches Cutting Horses. The business is home to the best cutting horse facility in the Midwest, located in Duluth. Bell recently became a member of the NCHA Hall of Fame for winning over one million dollars in competition and two world titles.
Bell explained that cutting horses take a lot of precision, so a horse’s genetics plays a huge role in its success. After that, the horses begin training at a young age to develop the skills necessary.
“Through many years, cutting horses have been derived from certain lines of quarter horses. So they’ve been bred to where if they don’t have those specific lines, people won’t try to cut them,” Bell explained. “But it all starts when they’re two years old, developing a really solid foundation of movement.”
In cutting horse competitions, judges score the horse on certain criteria, such as how effectively he separates the cow, how well he maintains control, and how dynamic its movements are. Each competitor starts with 70 points and can lose or gain points throughout the two-and-a-half minutes. It takes a really unique skill set, which is why training them at a young age is crucial.
JoLynn McDonald is another cutter with extensive experience in training cutting horses. She is among the top cutters in the Midwest and will be competing in the summer series. McDonald found love for the sport in 2005 and has been competing ever since.
“The thing that really makes me passionate about it is the horses love what they do,” McDonald said. “They’re like a hunting dog. They hunt the cow and love their job. In other disciplines, you have to make those horses do it. Once we put our hand down, they want to do it.”
McDonald did not make the trip to Owatonna for last year’s event, but she has been loving the experience so far. She has taken her training and preparation with her horses very seriously and is hoping her first trip to Owatonna will be a successful one.
“The biggest thing is making sure the horses are physically ready,” McDonald stated. “For myself, I like to get mentally prepared by thinking about a plan for each horse because each one can be a little bit different.”
Over her 18 years of cutting horse, McDonald has also found a passion for training others. She is the owner of Northern Lights Cutting Center, teaching riders of all levels how to cut.