With summer right around the corner, the Steele County Fairgrounds will be entering its busiest time of the year. However, prior to preparation for the Steele County Free Fair, cutting horse event are setting its hooves down on the fairgrounds in Owatonna.

Cutting horse practice

On Thursday, May 18, practice runs were held prior to the cutting horse competition on May 19-21. Horses and riders must separate a single cow from the herd and keep them away for a two-and-a-half-minute run. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)


JP Bell

JP Bell watches as other competitors go through their practice runs. Bell has competed in cutting horse for 30 years and was recently added to the NCHA Hall of Fame for winning over one million dollars in competitions and for winning two world titles. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)
JoLynn McDonald

JoLynn McDonald poses next to one of her horses, Turbo. McDonald started cutting horse in 2005 and has since opened her own training service, Northern Lights Cutting Center. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)

Preston Meier is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments