There is never a shortage of memories being made at the Steele County Free Fair, but time seemed to stand still just moments after the official opening Tuesday when two national treasures joined hands.

Helen Leqve and Jake Larson

Helen Leqve, a true “Rosie the Riveter” from Kasson, and Jake Larson, Steele County’s iconic G.I. Joe of World War II, embrace Tuesday at the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna. The two had met before in their younger years and are now 101 and 100 years old, respectively. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


  

