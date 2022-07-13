A Hope woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly choked her roommate during an argument.
Jolie Colleen Phelps, 53, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with three counts of domestic assault, including one felony-level charge for domestic assault by strangulation. The other two charges are leveled as misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at 12:35 a.m. July 7 to 37th Avenue SW for a reported domestic situation. Deputies made contact at the scene with the victim, who allegedly claimed her roommate, Phelps, prevented her from leaving following a verbal argument. The victim said Phelps reportedly grabbed her by the arms and attempted to tackle her from behind before putting the victim in a "chokehold."
Deputies observed the victim to have several scratches near her throat and collar bone and her neck was red, consistent to injuries sustained if being choked or strangled, according to the report. The victim allegedly had small scratches on the upper half of her arms and inside of her arms consistent with being grabbed from behind.
According to court documents, Phelps did not have any visible injuries. Phelps reportedly told law enforcement the victim caused her own injuries.
Phelps' next court appearance is scheduled for July 21.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.