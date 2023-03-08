Teamwork makes the dream work, and last weekend the Owatonna Robotics team, the Rebel Alliance, took home their first big win and were named champions of the Northern Lights regional competition in Duluth. 

Rebel Alliance

The team celebrates their win at the Northern Lights regional competition in Duluth last weekend. Along with making minor adjustments to their robot, the team is now turning their attention to raising funds to attend the national competition in April. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


Rebel Alliance

On task the robot is asked to complete in the competition is picking up cones and placing them on a holder without tipping over. Weight distribution was one of the most important aspects the team considered when constructing the robot. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Rebel Aliance

Team members test out the robot they have spent several weeks perfecting for competition. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Rebel Alliance

Kaylyn Hobart, member of the business and electrical team, makes adjustments to the robot prior to the big competition. This is her first year on the team. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments