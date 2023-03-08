Teamwork makes the dream work, and last weekend the Owatonna Robotics team, the Rebel Alliance, took home their first big win and were named champions of the Northern Lights regional competition in Duluth.
Team co-advisor Shaun Robbins said taking home the win was very exciting for the kids and himself, but now they have to kick some major fundraising into gear if they want to head to the national competition in Houston, Texas, in April.
“We have to raise about $25,000 to make it to nationals. This will cover transportation, lodging, food, registration and other expenses,” he said. "We're a little over halfway to our goal now and if we don't hit it, the kids will have to make up the difference, and I'd hate to see any of them have to miss out because of some dollars."
Though the Rebel Alliance acts as one team, there are other smaller sub-teams within the group: the build team, programming team, electrical team, business team and the strategy team. Each has their own responsibilities to ensure everything comes together for the competitions.
Throughout the competition, teams earn points based on what their robot is able to accomplish in the allotted amount of time. The team with the most points wins.
The robots this year was tasked with competing to pick up cubes and cones and deliver them back to their assigned grid. The teams were able to earn additional points if their robot engages with the charge station and balancing on it.
The robot is allowed to begin with one cube or cone, and then the team decides where to place four additional game pieces for their robot to collect and return to their grid to earn points.
During the first 15 seconds of the competition the robot must operate autonomously, or without intervention form the team, scoring with the preloaded game piece.
Teams consist of three different alliances all working together.
In building the robot, the build and programming team included a “swerve drive” allowing them to rotate and balance the charging station. They also included an advanced actuator and pneumatic system making it possible to lift cones and cubes reliably.
“We’re really proud of how the robot turned out and performed,” said Hannah Fair, electrical sub-team member. “It was really fun to see it in action and in a competition setting, and being able to see what other teams came up with, too.”
Given the tasks the robot would be asked to complete, the team wanted a design that was easily maneuverable on the playing field but also wouldn’t easily tip over, which the team agreed was their best defense leading to them securing a win.
Robbins said following the competition, the team decided that defense was where the excel and to prepare for the next competitions, they're making adjustments to their bot to be the best in defense.
"The way we drive and move around the game field is second to none and a lot of that is thanks to previous students who built the core program we use," Robbins said. "We went into the competition trying to do a little bit of everything but we realize where we really excel is in a defensive position."
The team is also making preparations to head to their second regional competition in Iowa next week. Robbins said the team generally participates in two regional competitions each season with the hopes of qualifying for nationals, they just happened to successfully do so in their first competition of the year.