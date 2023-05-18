Local students are learning valuable career skills from an unlikely source — robots.

FRC Team 4624

The Owatonna High School robotics team celebrated an impressive season at a banquet on Wednesday. The team, which calls itself the Rebel Alliance, competed in Duluth and Cedar Falls before moving on to the championship in Houston this April. (Photo courtesy of Erin Baker)


Rebel Alliance in Houston

Members of Owatonna’s robotics team, Rebel Alliance, enter the FIRST Robotics championship arena on April 21 in Houston. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Hobart)
FRC Team 4624 banquet

Leads from each sub-team — build, electrical, programming, and business — presented at the banquet on Wednesday. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

