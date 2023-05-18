Local students are learning valuable career skills from an unlikely source — robots.
Members from the Owatonna High School robotics team celebrated at a banquet Wednesday an impressive season, as well as the “F.O.R.C.E.” they used to motivate each other and succeed: Family, Optimistism, Responsibility, Communication and Enthusiasm.
FRC Team 4624, which calls itself the Rebel Alliance, was founded at OHS in 2013. The team has committed to a Star Wars theme since the beginning, even donning Star Wars flight suits at competitions.
“I don’t know where it came from, other than the kids were enthralled with Star Wars at the time,” said longtime team mentor Dan Rypka. “They were told to come up with a name, and that’s what they came up with.”
This year, the Rebel Alliance faced off against other robotics teams at regional competitions in Duluth and Cedar Falls. They travelled to Houston for the FIRST Robotics championship event in April, where they competed with 611 teams from around the world. During competitions, robots from different teams must complete specific tasks while being timed.
Wednesday’s banquet, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, also gave the team an opportunity to thank the sponsors and coaches that made this year’s program possible.
Head coach Shaun Robbins, who teaches at Owatonna Middle School, says the robotics program teaches students to use their individual strengths to achieve a collaborative goal. Robots often get damaged in transit or need to be modified on the spot, pushing team members to work quickly and efficiently.
“They have to decide what to fix as a team,” said Robbins. “They can’t have 14 different opinions and debate it for 20 minutes, because then it’s too late.”
Students are responsible for organizing events like last night’s banquet, giving Robbins and assistant coach Brian Beadell a chance to sit back. According to the coaches, the students have been the driving force behind the entire season.
“I would hate for anyone to think the adults were putting on a show like this,” said Robbins. “It’s all the kids.”
The Rebel Alliance is composed of build, electrical, programming, and business sub-teams. Each sub-team performs a vital function and focuses on developing different skills. Members of each sub-team have to cooperate amongst themselves, and the other sub-teams.
“People on programming learn to work in a team environment, because it’s not just one person making the whole robot,” said programming lead Joe Hellerud.
The mentors and coaches are impressed with what the students have learned and achieved.
“I’m always amazed at how advanced these kids are at such a young age,” said Rypka.
“I think they’ve become more advanced each year as they come in,” added Robbins. “They see new technologies, and those that have interest do a lot of self-teaching. They dive in.”
Presenting at the banquet, team member Jack Ruiter stressed that robotics isn’t just fun — it prepares students for STEM careers and encourages skills like problem solving and time management. Competing as a team also strengthens the bonds between students.
“One of the big things we pride ourselves on is creating a family-like environment on the team,” said business lead Erin Baker.
Baker also noted the importance of sponsorships and donations from the community. The team’s robot costs around $6000, with modifications and repairs ballooning the price tag further throughout the season. Though students grow fond of their robot through the season, Rypka says that budget constraints force the program to cannibalize the bots for parts.
“They don’t want to take it apart at the end of the year, even though we need to rob it for parts for the next year,” he said.
“Someday, maybe the budget will be there to make a new one every year,” said Robbins.