The Riverland Community College campus in Owatonna is about to get a big upgrade thanks to federal funding through the 2023 Congressionally Directed Spending budget.
Though the $1.97 million awarded will benefit each Riverland Campus and beyond, the Owatonna location has a specific space dedicated to the automation, robotics, engineering and technology program that is in need of upgraded equipment to meet the needs of students hoping to enter those industries.
“Due to the great support of Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Riverland Community College is grateful for the Congressionally Directed Spending allocation to launch a $1.97 million Learn and Earn Initiative that engages industry partners with students in Riverland’s manufacturing and transportation programs at our three campuses in Austin, Albert Lea, and Owatonna,” said Riverland President Dr. Adenuga Atewologun. “The allocation will enable an investment into high-tech instructional equipment and create “learn and earn” opportunities for students with the cooperation of employers in high-demand fields, such as manufacturing and transportation. For employers who are currently experiencing unprecedented workforce challenges and shortages, the Learn and Earn Initiative is a strategic investment in Riverland Community College to meet workforce development needs in the region we serve.”
Interim Dean of Academic Affairs Kim Nelson said this initiative is working in tandem with the partnership between the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna School District, but this funding is specifically for the manufacturing and transportation industries.
“The lab we’re going to have at the Owatonna campus for students will be available for students who are in a part time or full time program with advanced manufacturing,” she said. “This is a certificate program and we’re doing this in the interest that we’ll have a diploma and AAS degree program as we move forward with this project.”
The Learn and Earn Initiative has been working toward strengthening relationships within the workforce and working together to gain skilled technicians in the manufacturing and transportation industries by creating certificate and diploma programs that can provide students with the opportunity to get certifications and training needed to enter these industries that are in high demand for skilled workings in lieu of widespread labor shortages.
Nelson said the project has been in the works for quite some time and she is so excited to see this phase become a reality and is looking forward to what will come next.
“So many times we have these great ideas with great momentum and it gets diluted because there isn’t the funding and the equipment is very expensive,” she said. “The thing that gets me really excited about it is that we’re really turning the dial on this. We can talk and talk, but until you actually see things happening and it becomes a reality is when we get really amped up.”
She continued that for quite some time she, and the team at Riverland who have been working diligently on this on the back end have been hearing from their industry partners in the region about the need for many positions within the workforce.
“We hear our industry partners in the region saying we need more workers,” she said. “And now it’s like we finally have an answer to get those people in the doors with the skills needed for these high demand, high skill positions.”
Manufacturing is the second largest industry in in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The region also shows there to be an approximate 7% increase in demand for electro-mechanical technicians in the next 20 years.
“We’re doing everything in phases to make sure out industry partners, the students and Riverland are able to work together every step of the way to make sure we’re getting it right,” Nelson said. “The funds allow us to be a little flexible on how we use them and they dedicate the funding in a way that allows us to use broad strokes to make sure we’re allocating equipment, personnel and so on where they need to be in a way that makes sense for everyone.”
The new courses, programs and equipment will be ready for income students in the fall of 2023.