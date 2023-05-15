In an effort to address the ongoing workforce shortage impacting local businesses and industries every day, Riverland Community College is looking to dive deep.
In collaboration with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna Public Schools, Riverland hosted the first of two Talent Development and Retention Summits on Thursday that are designed to help the community college determine how to enhance education programming to help grow the local workforce.
Moderated by Erin Olson, the senior director of strategic research with RealTime Talent, leaders in the local manufacturing and distribution industries gathered to learn about the labor market insights and help create a vision for victory. The focus group also helped define themes and priorities for Owatonna’s workforce needs, as well as what they would like to see as the next steps.
A second focus group with leaders from IT, business/office and accounting industries will be held on June 22.
RealTime Talent is a public-private collaborative based out of Saint Paul that uses data to help align workforce needs throughout Minnesota.
The program specifically discussed the Learn and Earn Initiative, a local collaboration between the public schools, community college and local businesses to create educational programs in high-demand fields.
According to a preliminary needs assessment, Olson presented that the primary career pathways of need include, in order of priority, manufacturing production, engineering, distribution and logistics, industrial machine mechanics and automation robotics. The most difficult to fill entry level positions include mechanics, assemblers, maintenance technicians, CNC programmers and a variety of operators.
During the discussion portion of the event, the most-needed skill desired by employers in attendance were actually the soft-skills. This includes overall work ethic, personable skills and decision making abilities.
Ben Hayson from Fastenal discussed a need to have a better employee-supervisor relationship, noting retention seems to be blocked because of an inability for managers and supervisors to connect and invest in employees. Kody Ebner, also of Fastenal, agreed that onboarding supervisors are “too busy” due to the shortage and cannot properly train employees, leading them to pick up and move on to the next job.
Some in attendance stated they wanted to see Riverland hire onsite specialists for the specific industries represented in the community.
The information collected during the focus group will go toward a community needs assessment that will be later presented to the Earn to Learn Coalition.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad encouraged those in attendance to keep moving forward in partnership with the educational institutions as they continue to work to build the local labor force.