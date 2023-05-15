In an effort to address the ongoing workforce shortage impacting local businesses and industries every day, Riverland Community College is looking to dive deep.

Learn to Earn focus group

Erin Olson with RealTime Talent asks one breakout group Thursday what they would like to see as next steps from Riverland Community College in terms of helping build Owatonna’s workforce. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Focus group

Attendees to the first Talent Development and Retention Summit take a moment to answer the polling questions regarding common shortcomings of job applicants in today’s hiring climate. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Focus group

Local leaders in the manufacturing and distribution industries decide what they feel a victory would look like in the workforce shortage problem they are currently facing. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments