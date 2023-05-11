One Owatonna alum is making a name for himself on the music side of social media.
Bradyn Larson, who records under the name Kid B, has been releasing music since he attended Owatonna High School. He graduated from OHS in 2019, and his career has only grown since.
"One night, I was just listening to beats on YouTube, and I was kind of messing around, and I found a program where I can record my voice over the beats," Larson explained.
In retrospect, he's not terribly proud of the first song he recorded in 2018.
"Back then, I didn’t really know what my sound was," said Larson.
Larson has refined his process since then. He doesn't write full lyrics, preferring to jot down loose ideas when inspiration strikes. He freestyles while recording, allowing the lyrics to come to him in the moment. He often sings about heartbreak, and hopes that listeners can connect with his work emotionally.
"I just try to be as relatable as possible," he said. "All the emotions that I convey in my songs are emotions I’ve felt at some point."
Larson released his first music video earlier this year, and his biggest song on Spotify yet, "DONTH8U," dropped in April. He's excited about his growing career, but he wasn't always so comfortable with sharing his music.
In his early days of recording, Larson kept his music a secret from his parents. His mom, Niki, discovered his burgeoning hobby from one of his Instagram posts. She recalls being "shocked to know he was downstairs in his bedroom" recording music.
After some prodding, Larson agreed to share his music with his parents — but he had to leave the room while they listened. Despite Larson's embarrassment, his mom was stunned by his secret talent.
"He learned how to use the software and everything all by himself," she said. "He’s never had any help, or anybody to show him what to do."
Although he had no formal training, there were signs of his affinity for music from an early age. His parents surrounded Larson with music from an early age. Even as a toddler, his mother remembers how he amused his family with his love for singing.
"We’ve always been very into music," she said. "Bradyn was a little kid at two years old in his car seat that knew every lyric to a rap song."
Promoting his work on social media turned music from a passion to an actual career for Larson. He posts on Instagram and YouTube, but notes that TikTok has been especially instrumental in his success.
Now 22, Larson has one semester left at Augsburg University, where he is studying graphic design. He's even employed his design skills to create some of the art that accompanies his songs. He hopes to find a graphic design internship this year. Balancing his career with his school work and other commitments can be a challenge.
"There’s definitely some days where I have to do all the other stuff that’s not music and I’m just drained," said Larson.
If he can push past the exhaustion of the day, he finds that creating music revives him. Hours slip by and he hardly notices. Perseverance is key to his career.
"Hard times don’t last, but tough people do," he said.
Those are the exact words from the last Christmas card Larson ever received from his dad, who passed away a few years ago. That quote keeps him motivated — he even has it tattooed on his arm.
His family has inspired him through hard times, but Larson and his mom note that the community of Owatonna has also been crucial to his career.
"A lot of my hometown friends were pretty supportive along the way," he said. "That made it a lot easier."
Last Easter weekend while Larson was home for college, his mom stopped in at a venue in Owatonna where he and other OHS alumni were hanging out. She asked the DJ to play one of Kid B's songs, and watched as his friends joined in song.
"Just to see them all singing along to a song, that was cool to see," she said. "They know all the lyrics to every one of his songs."
Larson doesn't want to reveal too much about his plans for the future just yet, but says to stay tuned for new songs later this year.