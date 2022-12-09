Property owners are still processing their truth-in-taxation (TNT) statements, many of which showed increase to residential property taxes as high as 20% going into the next year.
The increases in the taxes are directly tied to the valuation spikes seen for residential properties going into the 2023 tax season. Explained last month by Steele County Assessor Tom Reineke, the property valuation process to determine the 2023 taxes began in January, as his office compiled the information they monitored, including property sales between October 2020 and September 2021. Steele County is mandated by the state to value properties at their market value for that specific time period, which is based on sales.
Those preliminary property valuations were then determined for taxes payable in 2023; property owners then received valuation notices in March. Through April and May, property owners were able to appeal valuations with the Assessor’s Office and appeal boards, before they’re finalized in June with the County Board of Equalization meeting.
During the city of Owatonna’s TNT meeting Tuesday evening, residents voiced a variety of concerns. While many in attendance stated they received one of the larger increases to their proposed taxes, they also admitted they believed they would be able to cover the increases. Their actual concerns appeared to be less about themselves, and more about the future of the city and those in the community who may be on the fringe.
One such resident, 78-year-old Virgil Vavra who is a retired finance analyst and director, said he feels there is more the city could be doing to lessen the burden of the levy and budget on the taxpayers.
“I think the biggest part of your budget is people — it’s roughly 70% — and you need to take a hard, hard look at that and see if you can cut any people and lay some people off,” Varva said. “Times are tough.”
One example Varva used as a place where there could potentially be cuts in staff is the Brooktree Golf Course. According to Varva, when management of the golf course was done by contract there was typically one person behind the counter checking people in and managing the clubhouse. Since the city Parks and Recreation Department took over the managing of the clubhouse this season, Varva said there was anywhere from two to three people behind the counter, typically with only one person doing the work.
“Take a hard look at that and see if you can get along without some people,” Varva said to the Council.
Brian Rubedor was one of the residents who spoke out of concern from other Owatonnans who may not be able to manage such a drastic increase to their property taxes. While the thanked the councilors and city staff for the hard work they do on the budget, he pointed at the part of the budget presentation that said residents should be proud to call Owatonna their home.
“As our leaders, you have to think of this like a family,” Rubedor said. “A lot of people I know don’t know what they’re going to do next week or next month. This is a thankless job you do, it really is, but we need to find a way to get these people through.”
Council Chair Greg Schultz said the councilors spend a lot of time thinking about those in the community who already financially struggle without a drastic increase in their property taxes, stating that he would rather see commercial properties — including his own — get a slight tax increase each year instead of adding on to the residential property owners’ bills.
“Residential property values went up so much this year, picking up a bigger portion of the pie,” Schultz said, adding both commercial and industrial properties went down. “Residential owners really got a double whammy this year.”
Breakdown of the city budget
City Finance Director Rhonda Moen began the TNT meeting with a breakdown of the city budget, including the proposed 9% tax levy increase. She reminded everyone the 9% increase is a “worst case scenario” and that the City Council could still approve a lower levy at the Dec. 20 meeting.
She explained the levy provides for a variety of things within the community, including 24/7 police and fire services; maintaining of streets; amenities such as the library, airport, water park, golf course, tennis center and the parks and trails system; and funding for the Economic Development Authority and Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Moen said the EDA and HRA are crucial in providing well planned growth for the community.
“The staff works on the budget in June by using priorities identified by the Council,” Moen said. “These include economic vitality, infrastructure, quality of life, and maintaining efficient and effective government.”
A 9% levy increase would total $1,392,493, and Moen said when budget work first started, the number was “much higher” than 9%, but the entire management team in the city “worked really hard to get it down” while still balancing the City Council’s goals.
Moen said there are several reasons for the proposed levy increase, with increased costs, due partly to inflation, being a major one, adding the city is “not immune to that.” These costs include fuel, chemicals, bituminous mix and vehicle replacement.
During the presentation, Moen also broke down each tax dollar to show where the money is going. According to her, out of each dollar about $0.826 goes to general government, $0.119 goes to bonded debt, $0.042 goes to pay-as-you-go capital projects, and $0.012 goes to the EDA and HRA each.
Moen made a point to acknowledge the question about the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided the city of Owatonna with federal dollars to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Moen said the ARPA dollars came with many guidelines, one of which specifically prohibits the city from decreasing the tax levy.
“When you get one-time funds from the federal government, it is wise to use it for a one-time purpose,” Moen said. “The Council has spent a great deal of time at planning sessions to identify projects that would have maximum benefits to the citizens.”
One of the projects the city elected to spend ARPA dollars on is the $2.1 million chamber renovations project, using $900,000 from the ARPA funds received.
When discussing the impact the levy will have on taxpayers, Moen reminded everyone it still depends on the valuation of each property. With the valuation spikes across the board for residential properties in ming, Moen compared a 2022 $200,000 home to a 2023 $240,000 home, which would result in a $168 increase.