The temperatures are heating up, and local emergency responders say it may be a good idea to start looking for ways to cool down over the next few days to avoid potentially dangerous conditions like heat exhaustion or stroke.
Steele County Emergency Management Director Kristen Sailer said the most important thing for people to do during the next few days of high temperatures and humidity is to drink plenty of fluids, take as many breaks in the shade as possible and listen to their bodies.
“It’s important for everyone to check on their neighbors, friends, family and children during the heat and high humidity,” Sailer said. “It’s going to be important to stay cool and keep the body temperature low.”
Steele County is currently in a heat advisory until Tuesday evening, with possible warnings to pop up. Heat indices were expected to near 100 through Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.
While the temperatures of this summer haven’t been the hottest in the last century and a half, according to Chris O’Brien, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, 2022 is in the top 10 so far, and it is likely going to bump up a couple of spots before the summer ends.
“These temperatures aren’t unusual for this time of year,” O’Brien said. “We almost always have a string of days like this at some point.”
Last year, according to O’Brien, the average temperature throughout the summer was 76 degrees, and the average temperature for July was 74.3. This year’s average temperature has been slightly higher than last year at 76.6 degrees.
While the temperatures and humidity will be high and dangerous during the day, O’Brien also warns that temperatures won’t drop significantly during the evening for the next couple of days.
“There’s not a lot of relief that will come at night,” O’Brien said. “That’s why it’s so important to stay hydrated during the day, take breaks, stay in the shade and get as cool as possible during the night.”
Prolonged exposure to high temperatures puts people at greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Sailer said symptoms could progress rapidly without medical intervention.
“For those who don’t have access to air conditioning at home, staying with a friend or family member would be a good idea this week,” she said. “Also, be sure to check on your neighbors and friends.”
Other options for staying cool throughout the day would be to take a break in a public place with adequate air conditioning and ensure plenty of water is on hand and available. Sailer said if you begin to feel heat stroke symptoms, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.