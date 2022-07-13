After two years of holding youth events online, if at all, local libraries have plunged full steam ahead into a full schedule of youth programming this summer — and have been rewarded with interest comparable to pre-pandemic days.
Owatonna Public Library Children’s Librarian Darla Lager said that strong interest in events for children and youth has been coupled with steadily increasing numbers of children coming in to check out books and other materials.
“We’re probably a little less busy than we were pre-pandemic, but not by much,” Lager said. “It gets busier all the time as we move further away from the pandemic.”
In planning this year’s slate of events, Lager didn’t go entirely back to the drawing board. Instead, the library has hosted many of the same events and performers that had been anticipated to go ahead in person in 2020.
After all, Lager noted that many of the most popular events are ones that have been drawing in children for years. The June 3 Summer Reading Kickoff Program included a visit from the Zoo Man, of the city’s Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo — always a popular attraction.
Lager has made sure to couple those favorite events with new offerings with appeal to children of all ages. While much of the programs may be particularly appealing to younger kids, she hopes that a new teen section, still in the planning phases, could attract a different clientele.
In Faribault, a slate of Fun Fridays outdoors in Central Park sponsored by the library started off with a bang. Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf said that 350 people attended the first event June 24, a performance from Comic Stunt Juggler Tuey Wilson, a hometown favorite.
Hosting events in Central Park instead of the library’s Great Hall is a pandemic era innovation that the library is keeping. Buendorf said that the programs, which will run each Friday through the end of July, have enjoyed broader appeal by going outdoors.
After years of restrictions and limitations, Buendorf said that circulation numbers have mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels. However, the library is also embracing its role as a fully modern multimedia center, offering far more than just books.
Among the most popular offerings is the Minnesota State Parks Library Program. Offered in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the program provides free seven-day park passes available for check-out.
The DNR has embraced the program as a way to try to make the great outdoors more accessible to low-income Minnesotans. Between one and four park passes are available for check-out at each participating library, based on community size.
The program is currently only in communities where the median annual household income is below $58,000, or more than 40% of students at local schools are enrolled in free and reduced price lunch. Locally, passes are available at Buckham Memorial Library, Owatonna Public Library and Waseca Public Library.
In Northfield, efforts to bring library patrons back in the doors have been boosted by the popular Books & Stars concert series. Offering free live music at Northfield’s Central Park, as well as the chance to visit the city’s bookmobile, the program has been a favorite for two decades.
Northfield Public Library’s Youth Services Librarian Cat Stricklan, said that Story Time events have also been very well attended. Unlike before the pandemic, the library has opted to keep holding story time events outdoors, weather permitting.
As the pandemic continues to fade into the background, Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd added that the number of families participating in summer reading programs seems to be rising all the time. With so many curious young patrons in the library, she said it isn’t always easy on staff.
“It is hopping in here for sure,” she said. “A lot of times we need to have two or three librarians available to keep up.”