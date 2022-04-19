Rain barrels come in all shapes and sizes, and you may be surprised to know they’ve become increasingly popular in the Owatonna area — especially after last years’ unprecedented drought.
Jared Hendricks, key account and energy conservation officer for Owatonna Public Utilities, said last year they increased their efforts in raising awareness for water conservation and, despite being known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota is still susceptible to drought conditions. While no two rain barrels may look exactly the same, their collective purpose of harvesting rain water is a great way for residents to reduce the amount of city water being used to water gardens, lawns and indoor plants, while also saving on water used for drinking.
Earlier this month, OPU hosted a class for residents to learn more about how to use barrels, safety concerns, how to make a rain barrel and the advantages of them.
“We purchased some barrels for use in our display at the Steele County Fair last year,” Hendricks said. “The display helped show people how much water a person gets for 50 cents through Owatonna Public Utilities and compared that to a 16 ounce pack of water bottles.”
The average 16 ounce bottle of water costs $1.50. Meanwhile, Hendricks said a dozen 30-gallon barrels of water cost 50 cents through OPU.
While the display proved powerful for those who took interest, Hendricks said he didn’t want the barrels they purchased for the display to go to waste, which is what inspired him to repurpose those for the class to help customers learn and also give them away to those who signed up for the class.
So what makes a rain barrel?
Rain barrels most always collect run-off from the roofs of homes during a rainstorm. According to Hendricks, many people can make their own with common items they may already have lying around their homes.
Each barrel has a few main components: a barrel on a slightly elevated and level surface, a spigot, hose, diverting component and lid to keep away insects and debris from the barrel. There are several diverters to collect the water from a downspout, and Hendricks said some people opt to have the downspout run directly into the barrel. In some instances, however, they tend to fill quickly and it’s generally more appealing to only collect some of the runoff versus all of it.
There are few safety concerns when utilizing a barrel for collecting rain water. The biggest concern is for people to know the water collected is not potable water, therefore not to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.
“Rain water is not a controlled source of water, so it should not be used for drinking,” Hendricks said. “The water is also generally collected from rooftops, and chemicals and other things can leach into the water as well, so you don’t want to use it directly on vegetables in a garden either.”
The only other area of concern to note is keeping in mind water is heavy, especially in a large container. When installing a rain barrel, it’s imperative to ensure it’s on a sturdy, level surface to ensure it doesn’t easily tip or fall over, potentially injuring someone in a high traffic area.
While the initial class may have passed, Hendricks is optimistic about holding more educational presentations in the coming years.
“We had more people interested than we would have ever predicted,” he said. “We had a limited space of 12 for giving away the barrels we had, but more than 70 customers were on a wait list. It was fantastic to see the amount of interest”