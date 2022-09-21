After retiring in January, Jim Miller had several activities and destinations on his list he hoped to accomplish. All of that came to a staggering halt when he was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma months later in April of this year.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller, pictured here at the 2021 Relay for Life with his luminarie, is honored to be chosen for the 2022 honorary chair for the Steele Waseca Relay for Life. He said with a "can do" attitude, anything is possible. (Photo courtesy of Jim Miller)
Luminairies

Hundreds of luminaries were lit on the Steele County Fairgrounds in 2021, bringing awareness to just how many people have been affected by cancer during the annual Relay for Life. (File photo/southernminn.com)

