Several luminaries sit on a tiered display at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life. Each luminaria is dedicated to someone who's died from, currently battling or overcome cancer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A short path, lit and lined with luminaries, winds through the two-county Relay for Life at the Steele County Fairgrounds. Each luminaria is decorated with names, photos or personal messages for the person they're dedicated to. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The luminaries at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life looped back around toward the stage and auction. Instead of looping as a perfect circle, they were placed in the shape of a heart. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Inside Ye Olde Beer Garden at the Steele County Fairgrounds, a silent auction is held under warm string lights. Proceeds from the auction are combined with the rest of the proceeds and donated to Relay for Life for patient services, research and organizing other charity events. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
People from Steele and Waseca counties rallied together Saturday night to honor those who have been impacted by cancer.
For the first time, the two counties combined efforts to host the annual Relay for Life event, selecting the Steele County Fairgrounds as the gathering space for the luminaries, the walk, the silent auction and the live entertainment. Caregivers of cancer patients were also celebrated during the event, taking a lap around the track after the survivors.
As of Monday, the Steele Waseca Relay for Life has raised $54,782 of their $60,000 goal. Donations can still be submitted online. Dollars raised go toward the American Cancer Society and the programs provided through the society, such as cancer research, cancer screenings and serving patients.
The event started early Saturday morning with the 5k Daikin Dash. During the evening, Greg "the Great" Skillestad replaced his Blooming Prairie Police Chief uniform with a magician's hat, performing his fast-paced and comedic magic act for the families in attendance.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.