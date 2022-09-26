magician rabbit.JPG

Several cartoon bunnies accompanied the magician on stage, during his performance for the kids at the Steele County Relay for Life. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The luminaries at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life looped back around toward the stage and auction. Instead of looping as a perfect circle, they were placed in the shape of a heart. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

People from Steele and Waseca counties rallied together Saturday night to honor those who have been impacted by cancer.

Several luminaries sit on a tiered display at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life. Each luminaria is dedicated to someone who's died from, currently battling or overcome cancer. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A short path, lit and lined with luminaries, winds through the two-county Relay for Life at the Steele County Fairgrounds. Each luminaria is decorated with names, photos or personal messages for the person they're dedicated to. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Inside Ye Olde Beer Garden at the Steele County Fairgrounds, a silent auction is held under warm string lights. Proceeds from the auction are combined with the rest of the proceeds and donated to Relay for Life for patient services, research and organizing other charity events. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Children curiously watch as Greg the Great performs at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Several children watching the magician at the Steele Waseca Relay for Life jump and wave their hands, hoping to be chosen as volunteers for the magician's next trick. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

