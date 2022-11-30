Recessionary fears are on the top of many manufacturers throughout Minnesota. Last year, during the State of Manufacturing review, labor and material shortages where a primary concern.

State of Manufacturing

Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, presents with a group Wednesday morning at the Owatonna Country Club during the annual State of Manufacturing event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


State of Manufacturing

Area leaders in the manufacturing industry took time to share their experiences with issues with the workforce, supply chain issues and more. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments