Magic filled the air, as the crowd of 300-plus people erupted into applause, and one woman let it all sink in.
Rebecca Moore took a brief moment with her family before she emerged, with tears in her eyes, on the stage Saturday night at SpareTime Entertainment. She then addressed the crowd and thanked her friends, colleagues and family for all the support given to her throughout her life.
Support that helped get her to that stage as the Owatonna Business Women's 2023 Woman of Achievement.
Moore was awarded the honor among four other nominees — Jackie Berg, Nicole Wacek, Mary Worke and and Erin Vieths.
"I feel grateful and overwhelmed … I just want to say to all the nominees, wow. I am really honored to be in this category with all of you because when I read your bios I thought, 'Oh my goodness, wow, there is no way…' You inspire me," Moore said as she accepted the award. "I see so many faces out here of people who have made a difference in my life, and who have believed in me and poured into me at different times. There is a saying it takes a village to raise a child, and I believe in that, and I believe it takes a village to keep raising people."
When introduced by Katie Glaser, chair of the nominating committee for the prestigious award, it was noted that the panel of out-of-town judges recognized Moore as "someone who pays it forward and shows up for people in the community" and someone who "exhibits strength and courage to hold space for others to thrive."
"Rebecca wants people to not trick themselves into thinking someone else will take care of our community," Glaser said. "She encourages others to find what they are passionate about and then do it to contribute, because there are opportunities all around us to get involved."
Moore is a senior legal counsel at Federated Insurance. She is on the leadership team for Federated’s Professional Development Conferences for Women and has chaired various community initiatives including Better Together, vice chair of Alliance for Greater Equity and is a member of the Young Life Committee. She is a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters and a teaching volunteer for Junior Achievement. Moore is also a member of the Minnesota Women Lawyers, Steele County Bar Association, Fifth District Bar Association and the Minnesota and Wisconsin State Bar Associations, as well as a board member for Owatonna Business Women.
Other honored women
The 51st annual Woman of Achievement (WOA) event not only recognized Moore and the four other WOA nominees, but also recognized Mary Larson as the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Muna Mohamed as the 2023 Young Careerist.
Larson was a proud dairy farmer for 50 years with her late husband Bruce, served as a dairy superintendent for the Steele County Free Fair, served on the Owatonna School Board for 14 years and was instrumental in starting the School District Foundation — now known as the 761 Foundation.
"Mary has exemplified a lifetime of achievement through her passion for education, hard work in her career as a dairy farmer and teacher, and her service to our community from the fair to the School Board," said Madeleine Haberman, OBW vice president of public relations, as she introduced Larson. "Her energy and enthusiasm are infectious to everyone around her. I believe that she is a true pillar of this community."
Mohamed, the first Black, Muslim and Somali American woman to receive the Young Careerist award, serves as the director of diversity and inclusion at Lifeworks Services and runs her own consulting business. She is also an AGE board member, volunteers as her mosque and teaches Islamic Studies.
"Always seeing the world through her lens of diversity, [Mohamed] knows there is talent everywhere," said Anisha Zak, a former recipient of the Young Careerist award. "She hopes that someday her legacy will be that she directly had a positive impact and influenced people in her community."
Scholarships
Additionally, OBW was able to award scholarships to high school students moving on to further their education.
"Investing in these young women strengthens our community," said Neomi Struss, co-chair of the event alongside Lauren Kozelka. "With the support from everyone in this room, this year we are able to award the most scholarships to date. We are honored to be able to award 15 $1,000 scholarships this evening."
Scholarship recipients included Kinzie Carlson, Paiton Glynn, Abby Hefling, Ashley Holm, Emily Kappas, Grace Keller, Brooke Kunkel, Samantha Liebl, Lileigh Nguyen, Ezra Oien, Payton Ristau, Sarah Snitker, Madelaine Stoen, Abby Vetsch and Eva Wayne.
New leadership and development program
During the event, the OBW Executive Board made a special announcement to those in attendance. Because of the ongoing support the organization has received from individuals and businesses in the community, the group will be rolling out a leadership and development program targeted for women looking to advance their careers or entrepreneurial skills, as well as woman looking to develop themselves as leaders in their workplaces or other community opportunities.
The program will first open applications to OBW members early April at no cost. By the end of the month, community members will have the opportunity to apply for a slot in the program, which will cost only $150. The pilot program will officially kick off in August and consist of a nine-month commitment to one, two-hour session per months. Topics will include everything from effective communication skills and networking to leadership development and personal branding. The program will also entail reading two books and taking self-assessments, as well as participating in a community networking event.
More information on the leadership and development program will be rolled out in the coming weeks on OBW's website, OwatonnaBusinessWomen.org.