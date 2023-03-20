Magic filled the air, as the crowd of 300-plus people erupted into applause, and one woman let it all sink in.

Rebecca Moore

Rebecca Moore takes a moment Saturday night with her husband, Will, as it sets in that she has just been named the 2023 Woman of Achievement. The prestigious honor has been awarded to women who have excelled in their career and made a lasting impact on their communities. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Guzman)


WOA Nominees

The 2023 Woman of Achievement nominees were (from left to right) Erin Vieths, Nicole Wacek, Jackie Berg, Rebecca Moore and Mary Worke. Moore was named the winner of the award from Owatonna Business Women during the annual event Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Guzman)
Rebecca Moore

Honoree Rebecca Moore and Emcee Annie Harman pose for a photo Saturday night at the 2023 Woman of Achievement event. Moore was named the recipient of the prestigious Woman of Achievement award, bestowed each year by Owatonna Business Women. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Gieseke)
Mary Larson

Mary Larson embraces Madeleine Haberman after being introduced Saturday night as the Owatonna Business Women's 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Larson was a longtime dairy farmer, teacher, member of the Owatonna School Board and founding member of what is now known as the 761 Foundation. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Gieseke)
Muna Mohamed

Muna Mohamed accepts the Young Careerist award from Owatonna Business Women during the Woman of Achievement event Saturday night at SpareTime Entertainment. Mohamed is the first Black, Muslim and Somali American to receive this award. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Gieseke) 
WOA Scholarship recipients

For the first time in the organization's history, Owatonna Business Women gifted a total of 15 scholarships to local high school seniors moving on to further their education. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Guzman)
Lauren Kozelka and Neomi Struss

Lauren Kozelka and Neomi Struss embrace the "Denim and Diamonds" theme of the 2023 Woman of Achievement event. The two women co-chaired the event, organized by Owatonna Business Women. (Photo courtesy of Aaron Guzman)

