Once the snow melts away from the ground each year, a small white wildflower sprouts from the dirt of three southeastern Minnesota counties. Then, in just a few weeks, it disappears.
The Minnesota dwarf trout lily is found nowhere else in the world other than Rice, Goodhue and Steele counties, along the Canon and Straight rivers. The flower's slow reproduction method is one reason why it is federally endangered.
It's easy to confuse the Minnesota dwarf trout lily with the white trout lily, because of they look nearly identical, but with some key differences.
For one, the Minnesota dwarf trout lily typically has about four or five petals, but can sometimes have six, while the white trout lily almost always has six.
Also, the white trout lily is about the size of a quarter, while its smaller relative is smaller than a dime. These differences are believed to be because of a mutation that happened near Faribault at the end of the last ice age, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
While the flower is in bloom, typically in April or May, several volunteers are stationed at Big Woods State Park in Nerstrand. They dub themselves "Wildflower ambassadors." From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, they stand on a trail and educate park-goers about the rare plant.
First-year wildflower ambassador Shelly Strusz, of Goodhue, was stationed at the park last Saturday.
"It's a spring flower," she said. "So, now we don't have a canopy. Once we have that canopy, you won't see these."
In other words, the Minnesota dwarf trout lily only comes out during the brief period after the snow has melted in early spring.
Also contributing to its rarity is the way it asexually reproduces. Strusz said it doesn't have seeds — rather its roots have a single bulb that shoots off, eventually becoming an offspring.
In any given year, just 1% of the plants in bloom will produce an offspring.
"There are people that come from all over the world, here, to see that," Strusz said.
Andy Wendt, Minnesota DNR Naturalist for Big Woods State Park, predicts the flower will only be around for another week or two this year.
In addition to their slow reproduction rate, Wendt said "they're ultimately at risk of a variety of different factors," including land development and invasive species.
"With plants like garlic mustard, they grow in such dense colonies that they kind of choke out any of the other plants growing around them," he said. "And garlic mustard is one of those plants that will produce chemicals that make it harder for other plants to grow."
Wendt said climate change also plays a major role in the flower's ability to thrive.
"This portion of Minnesota is trending wetter and warmer," he said. "So it's not uncommon for us to get rainfall events of 1, 2, 3 even 5 inches, and that causes erosion. So you get material being washed out with some of these really fast and heavy storms. So you get buildup of material on top of areas where they grow."
Ultimately, he said there are "a lot of different factors" threatening them, and that it's "a state and federally endangered plant for good reason." While the final report on this year's population survey hasn't been released yet, Wendt said "many of the populations have declined."
Humans should do their part in reversing the damage, Wendt said.
"Some of the best things that people can do is to make sure that they stay on trails," he said. "Also, make sure that you're cleaning your footwear off, because we can unknowingly spread seeds from invasive plants, like garlic mustard, on the bottom of our shoes."
At trail entrances, there are often boot brushes, which he said should be used when entering and leaving the park.
One method that biologists and climatologists are able to utilize for many at-risk plants is relocation. However, with the Minnesota dwarf trout lily, attempts to move the plant to other similar ecosystems haven't been successful.
"What we're actively doing is trying to protect the habitat to give the plants the best chance to continue with their lifecycle," Wendt said. "… I know they don't want to relocate it just because the risk is probably more important than maybe having it succeed. That's definitely something that we think about too, when we're trying to manage places, is that risk-reward trade off."